The Big Picture Rivals, starring David Tennant, will premiere on Hulu in the US and Disney+ worldwide on October 18.

The series is based on Jilly Cooper's bestselling novel and features a star-studded cast including Aidan Turner and Katherine Parkinson.

Rivals will consist of eight episodes, with a talented team of writers and directors bringing the story to life. Stay tuned for updates!

We finally know when we can watch the next project for one of the biggest Doctor Who stars in the world. Rivals, the Jilly Cooper adaptation starring David Tennant, has officially been set for an October 18 release date on Hulu in the United States. Rivals is based on Cooper's bestselling novel Rutshire Chronicles and follows the shenanigans of the power-grabbing social elite in London during the 1980s. In addition to Tennant, Rivals also stars Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, and Danny Dyer. The series will also stream on Disney+ in the U.K. and other territories and will feature smaller roles from Sex Education, The Crown, and Bloodlands stars Bella Maclean, Oliver Chris, and Victoria Smurfit, as well as Nafessa Williams, Claire Rushbrook, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luke Pasqualino, and Catriona Chandler.

Rivals features eight episodes and was written and created for television by Tray Agyeman and Sorcha Kurien-Walsh, with Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade each writing two episodes, and the other four all being penned by a different writer. Elliot Hegarty will helm four episodes of Rivals, Dee Doppant O'Leary will direct two, and Alexandra Brokoski will also direct at least one episode. Hegarty's most famous work came directing two episodes of the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, and O'Leary has worked as the second unit director on several major projects such as The Crown and Bridgerton, while also helming five episodes of The Split.

What Has David Tennant Been in Lately?

Close

Tennant will always be synonymous with his role as The Doctor in Doctor Who, but he's also appeared in a slew of other projects throughout his long and illustrious career. Most recently, he played roles in two animated series, Young Jedi Adventures (Huyang) and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Franklin). He also voiced Huyang in the Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka, and even voiced Pa MacWeldon in an episode of The Simpsons. He can be seen playing Don in the Netflix original series, The Sandman, and also is known for playing the villain Kilgrave in the Marvel Netflix show, Jessica Jones. Tennant will next be seen in Rivals, and also other projects such as Standing By, The Thursday Murder Club, and the third and final season of Good Omens.

Rivals will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on October 18. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch David Tennant as The Doctor in Doctor Who, now streaming on Max.

