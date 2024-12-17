After much anticipation, the extravagant world of Dame Jilly Cooper's Rivals has finally been brought to television. The eight-part series, directed by Elliot Hegarty, unfolds in the made-up county of Rutshire and centers around the intense rivalry between Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell). The show captures Cooper's genre-defining "bonkbusters" theme: a mixture of sex, scandal, and social commentary of 1980s Britain. With its intoxicating mixture of romance and cutthroat competition within the British TV and media elite, Rivals has certainly struck a chord with viewers. But how faithful has the adaptation been to the original book in incorporating modern twists that revive the classic tale for contemporary audiences?

'Rivals' Keeps The Bonkbusters Legacy Alive With Intriguing and Contentious Characters

Cooper is widely recognized for blending romance, risqué scenes, and sharp humor with richly developed characters, insightful social commentary, and complex narratives exploring ambition and personal relationships. The series pays homage to that tradition with its memorable opening sequence featuring Rupert and Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, joining the 'mile-high club' on their return flight from New York. Fans of the book will tell you that's not how the story begins. Another divergence in the adaptation involves the introduction of the character of Cameron, an American TV producer portrayed by Nafessa Williams. In the novel, Tony actively recruits Cameron for Corinium TV, and their initial romantic encounter is detailed. However, in the show, Cameron is already established as a member of the team, and their romantic backstory is omitted.

Fans of Jilly Cooper can vouch for the unabashedly lavish tales of wealth, witty writing, humorous take on the British upper class, and the exciting dynamics of the characters in her novels. The adaptation not only walks this tightrope but also builds on it by skillfully mixing contemporary issues like gender dynamics, media ethics, and the nature of celebrity. In another scene from the adaptation, Tony visits the BBC upon his return from New York and witnesses Declan (Aidan Turner) having a heated argument with his producer about an interview with the deputy prime minister. After Declan storms off, Tony seizes the opportunity to offer him a job. This incident isn't as fleshed out in the novel. Instead, we first encounter Declan and his family when they move into The Priory, learning about his switch to Corinium much later.

Often lauded as being a more biting version of another show that gave us sprawling estates and meticulously crafted costumes, Rivals matches intense personal ambitions with beautiful settings that ensure the legacy of Cooper's work. In the fifth episode, Declan decides to leave Corinium when he can't tolerate Tony's abusive behavior anymore. When Declan refuses to conduct a controlled interview with Margaret Thatcher, Tony assigns the task to James (Oliver Chris). Tony also tries to blackmail Declan by threatening to leak compromising photos of Maud (Victoria Smurfit) and a director to the press. After a day spent drinking with Freddie (Danny Dyer) and Rupert, a drunken Declan exposes the Reverend's (David Calder) misdeeds towards Daysee live on air during a beauty pageant. He then storms into Tony's office and quits, putting an exclamation mark on it all by breaking a window on his way out. Tony orders Joyce, his loyal secretary, played by Denise Black, to distribute the scandalous photos. But for once, Joyce goes against her boss and returns the photos to Declan without exposing them to the press.

In contrast, the book presents a less theatrical departure for Declan from Corinium. He resigns after refusing to moderate the Thatcher interview. Shortly after he and Rupert serve on the judging panel at a beauty pageant, he exits. After leaving his job, Declan sets up Venturer in partnership with Freddie and Rupert.

'Rivals' Changes Up Its Female Characters for the Better

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for Rival's popularity has less to do with things like Taggie O'Hara's (​​Bella Maclean) age — in the book, she's 18, while in the show, she is shown as 20, or how Rupert's famous blonde hair is black. It's how women, often reduced to being mere objects of desire in Cooper's book, are shown on the show. Unlike the book, where loveless marriages of convenience are the norm, and men are praised for their illicit conquests, Rivals takes a sharp and refreshing detour.

In Rivals, we see women who have a voice and are not afraid to speak their minds. Monica, played by Claire Rushbrook, is not afraid to tell Tony off and threatens to leave him for his infidelity. This is a clear departure from the book, where she's not shown as a warm person, preferring the company of her dogs rather than her husband.

Sarah Stratton, played by Emily Atack, also gets a more developed storyline. We first meet her when she's playing naked tennis with Rupert. At that point, we don't know that she's MP Paul Stratton's (Rufus Jones) second wife. Marriage clearly doesn't detract her from having affairs with both Rupert and, later, with James, Lizzie's (Katherine Parkinson) husband. By Episode 8, we find out that Sarah, who has been involved with James, discovers she's pregnant. This adds a dramatic twist not present in the book, where Sarah and James's affair occurs without any mention of a pregnancy.

Another female character that has been refreshingly fleshed out is that of Maud. Once a celebrated actress in Dublin and later a notable presence on stage, Maud gives it all up for marriage and starting a family. However, her need for validation and affirmation of her attractiveness drives her to seek attention elsewhere. In the book, she has multiple affairs that have become commonplace, while in the show, Maud has recently had an affair with Patrick's godfather that lead to their move to Rutshire. Despite her detrimental behaviors and the ease with which she may be disliked, Maud is not a one-dimensional character. She is notably unhappy, and her grievances often go unheard by Declan.

Even Cameron, originally a producer at NBC in the US, who relocated to Rutshire after being personally recruited by Lord Tony, is a layered character. One of the biggest departures from the book is casting Cameron as a Black character, which offers a multitude of layers to her character as she comes into this predominantly white community and very privileged community. This change affects how we perceive Cameron, who is far less sympathetic in the novel. The season also ends with a huge twist, with Cameron attacking Tony and hitting him with their TV award after he finds out that she's sided with Venturer. This is a far deviation from what happens in the book and opens up exciting possibilities for the next season.

Ultimately, Rivals succeeds as an adaptation because it leans fully into Cooper's style, not merely paying tribute but infusing it with new life for contemporary viewers. Yet, beneath its glamorous surface, Rivals also taps into deep-seated human instincts — the pursuit of