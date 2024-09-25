The trailer for Hulu's latest series, Rivals has arrived. The show is based on a 1998 novel of the same name by Jilly Cooper and is directed by Elliot Hegarty. Starring David Tennant and Alex Hassell, this 8-episode series will take viewers for a wild ride as it showcases the glamour and cut-throat rivalry of the elite, with a bit of romance in between the action.

The trailer is sets the series in 1986, where it introduces our characters and does not shy away that they all live lavishing lifestyles. As it progresses, our two rivaling neighbors, Tony Baddingham (Tennant) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Hassell) showcase their arrogance, with their families and lovers getting caught in the firing line. In addition to the drama, things get raunchy, as one of them is revealed to be a womanizer who "couldn't resist the conquest." In between all the drama and sleazy romances are the parties, riches, and lavish lifestyles of the wealthy.

Rivals was first published in 1988 and is part of the Rutshire Chronicles, stories set in the fictional countryside of Rutshire featuring a variety of high society and upper-class characters who partake in various high jinks and sexual encounters.

Alongside Tennant and Hassell, Rivals features a stellar British cast. Also included in the show are Aidan Turner (The Hobbit Trilogy), Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood), Katherine Parkinson (Doc Martin), Victoria Smurfit (Once Upon A Time), Bryony Hannah (Jupiter Ascending), Luke Pasqualino, Lisa McGrillis, and Emily Atack. EastEnders' Dominic Treadwell-Collins wrote the screenplay, along with Laura Wade and it will be released this October.

'Rivals' Isn't The Only Book by Jilly Cooper That Received an Adaptation

Before Rivals, Cooper had another novel that was adapted for the screen. Octavia was first published in 1977, and it received a TV movie adaptation in 2009 that aired on ITV. Starring Tasmin Egerton, Patrick Baladi (The Office), and Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), it was about a young woman who caught a glimpse of a man who she immediately fell for, but he was already engaged to someone else. Cooper is a Sunday Times Bestselling author who has published romance fiction since 1975. Her first book was titled Emily and was based on a short story she wrote for a teenage magazine. Since then, she has published multiple titles, with her most recent one released in 2023 called Tackle!

Rivals will flash its way to U.S. audiences on Hulu on October 18, 2024. Meanwhile, international audiences can catch this series on Disney Plus. You can watch the trailer above.

