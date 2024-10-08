England may not be the first European country one thinks of for a list of "most libidinous European nations," but Brits have embraced sexuality at least since Shakespeare championed the beast with two backs and Henry VIII created a new religion because he was so over monogamy. We're talking about the same country that lapped Tinder with Naked Attraction and taught us that learning about sex growing up (from something other than the cesspool that is the internet) might be healthy in Sex Education. In Rivals, based on Dame Jilly Cooper's sophomore novel of the Rutshire Chronicles series, the horniest group of journalists you've ever seen tackle television in 1980s Britain, complete with power struggles, interpersonal conflict, and weaponized libidos that would make Ron Burgundy flee in awe and terror.

What Is 'Rivals' About?

Set in 1986, in the fictional English county of Rutshire, Rivals' character introductions are extremely revealing. Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) is ramping up his TV franchise, pulling powerhouse journalist Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner) into his orbit with the promise of live TV and editorial control. Declan brings his family along, including 20-year-old daughter Taggie O'Hara (Bella Maclean), a young woman with culinary dreams. Baddingham also pulls into his orbit notable Lothario Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), a member of Parliament-turned-Minister for Sport whom he personally loathes, alongside tough producer Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams). It's an odd consortium of power-hungry players whose greatest personal struggle is clearly whether their favorite vice is pride or lust.

At its core, Rivals is a story about egos ramming against each other in the era of the ego. As a consequence, these are big, brash characters, with meaty but engaging scenes for the series' players. Alex Hassell steals a number of scenes as the series' charismatic troublemaker and all-around bad boy Rupert Campbell-Black, while David Tennant plays Baddingham with a power-mad bravado that's engaging to watch. The pair frequently conflict, and the mutual hatred is palpable and engaging to watch. Aidan Turner's lefty journalist with a chip on his shoulder also adds layers of conflict, as the ever-lustful Campbell-Black circles Turner's alluring family. Bella Maclean's Taggie is a refreshing novelty in this world, a somewhat naive but genuine and kind person set adrift amidst wolves, but it's her goodness that starts Campbell-Black on the path to change for, presumably, the first time in his life, and their interactions are performed with engaging complexity.

Beyond the memorable central performances, Rivals embodies the excesses of its setting. It's stylish (if a little intentionally silly, like the '80s), colorful, quickly paced, and exceedingly extra. Each of these characters, minus Taggie, is a walking Id full of libidinous aggression, but with enough professional charm and individual eccentricities that it remains fun to watch. If the audience is among those complaining that there's no sex in film and TV anymore, that's not an issue this series has. While the excess of style and quick-talking characters make for a breezy and modern feel (despite its nostalgic setting), it does sometimes glide too quickly past key set-ups and plot elements. Correspondingly, the series' first episodes are engaging, but it takes a bit for an emotional throughline to congeal.

'Rivals' Is an Engaging '80s Throwback Driven by a Talented Ensemble

Altogether, Rivals is driven by a talented cast. It is a throwback not just to the era of its setting, but also to that era's frequent narrative focus on lustfully simmering characters vying for power and prestige. As a consequence, it's a vibrant experience. It takes a minute to connect to certain characters, and a minute more to see where the series is really going, what conflicts its setup, and so on, but the retro opulence and barefaced exhibition of sex and power games create an engaging enough world that the wait is still entertaining.

As much as the 1980s was an era of unbridled lust, power, and privilege, so, too, does Rivals gleefully parade its characters' vices and use them as continual sources for drama. These are characters who happily indulge urges with a devil-may-care attitude (though they're not static, and do grow), with the audience able to comfortably await the inevitable fallout. It makes for a fun, thrilling watch, and it's backed by strong and charismatic performers who add enough complexity to avoid any dramatic ruts. It may take a moment to link up with certain characters, and for interwoven setups to start paying off in satisfying ways, but the ride is charming enough, making Rivals a love letter to extravagance and its perils worth tuning in to.

Rivals premieres Friday, October 18 on Hulu.

8 10 Rivals Rivals is an engaging exploration of 1980s excess backed by charismatic characters, though it's a little slow to start. Pros David Tennant and Alex Hassell both give engaging and charismatic performances, and play well off their characters' evident mutual disdain.

Bella Maclean adds a warmth and earnestness (while holding her own) that's a welcome salve against the other characters' comparative bravado.

It's a stylish and erotic series that replicates well the excesses of the era, with enough modern sensibility and humor to feel fresh as it goes. Cons It takes a little time to flesh out the world and characters enough for the series to truly get going, which is felt in a series with so few episodes overall.

Release Date October 18, 2024 Cast David Tennant , Aidan Turner , Danny Dyer , Bryony Hannah , Milo Callaghan , Wendy Albiston , Georgia Mack , Louis Landau , Alex Hassell , Bella Maclean , Katherine Parkinson Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Character(s) Tony Baddingham , Declan O'Hara , Freddie Jones , Deirdre Kilpatrick , Seb Burrows , Mrs. Makepiece , Sharon Jones , Archie Baddingham Expand

