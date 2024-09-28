River Phoenix was born on August 23, 1970, in Madras, Oregon, the eldest of 5 siblings. Phoenix's family moved across the country when he was very young and at times, in the actor's own words, they lived in a "desperate situation." Phoenix often played guitar while he and his sister sang on street corners for money and food, and he never attended formal school. While the family were living in Westwood, LA, talent agent Iris Burton spotted Phoenix and his siblings singing for spare change and became so enamored she offered them representation.

Phoenix's acting career began at age 10 with a few TV commercials and a couple of years later, he was cast in the CBS series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, playing the youngest brother, Guthrie McFadden. His big breakthrough came in 1986 with Rob Reiner's popular coming-of-age film Stand by Me, based on the book by Stephen King. Phoenix went on to earn sixteen feature film credits and numerous accolades, but his life was cut tragically short when he passed away on October 31, 1993, at the age of 23.

Phoenix was scheduled to appear in Neil Jordan's highly acclaimed, Interview with a Vampire, a role that Christian Slater stepped into. Slater dedicated his entire $250k earnings to two of Phoenix's favorite charities and the film was also dedicated to the late actor's memory. Phoenix had an exceptional gift for opening up emotionally in front of the camera, a talent his brother Joaquin Phoenix shares. Here is a look back at his amazing contribution to film over his inspiring, but sadly short, career.

16 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon' (1988)

Directed by William Richert

In a wealthy Chicago suburb in the early 1960s, Jimmy Reardon (Phoenix) hangs out with his upper-class best friend, Fred Roberts (Matthew Perry), and spends his time writing poetry and drinking coffee while deciding what to do with his life. After he graduates from high school, Reardon's father (Paul Koslo) gives him two options: go to business school or get a full-time job. Jimmy decides to defy his father and take door number three to Hawaii with his girlfriend, Lisa (Meredith Salenger), but unfortunately, he doesn't have any money for a plane ticket. Along the way, he comes to understand his parents and eventually bonds with his father.

Watching the trailer for A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, gives the impression of a zany teen comedy, but is more of a poignant coming-of-age movie that Phoenix was so brilliant at. There is a director's cut available under the title Aren't You Even Gonna Kiss Me Goodbye?, which was also the title of director Richert's original 1966 novel, with the most significant difference being the voice of the narrator. Fans of Phoenix would be advised to watch the former as this is the version he narrates.

15 'Silent Tongue' (1993)

Directed by Sam Shepard

In 1873, after the untimely death of his Kiowa wife, Awbonnie (Sheila Tousey), Talbot Roe (Phoenix) becomes mad with grief and sits awaiting death. Talbot's desperate father, Prescott (Richard Harris), kidnaps Awbonnie's sister Velada (Jeri Arredondo), in the hopes that she will bring some comfort to his son. Talbot obsessively guards his dead wife's corpse, preventing her from passing to the beyond, so her vengeful ghost begins to haunt the living world.

"Phoenix is exceptional in his penultimate movie, offering real depth to his tormented character..."

Fans of Western horror movies will probably enjoy this rather unusual offering, which has an aura of Shakespearean tragedy about it. Phoenix is exceptional in his penultimate movie, offering real depth to his tormented character and Harris, as his father, dials the entertainment value up a notch.

14 'Circle of Violence: A Family Drama' (1986)

Directed by David Greene