At the age of 21, River Phoenix revealed that he was no longer a child star, but a grown-up actor with the maturity and awareness to tackle a queer, cult, poverty-imbued indie film that would become one of director Gus Van Sant's best: My Own Private Idaho. The film also became Phoenix's best, with a performance so compelling that you almost wanted to reach into your screen and hug Phoenix's character - Mikey Waters, and assure him that everything was going to be OK. This year will mark the 30th anniversary of Phoenix's death when he was just 23, but the captivating power of My Own Private Idaho solidifies his legacy as an actor. The infamous campfire scene where Mikey confesses his love to his best friend, Scott Favor (Keanu Reeves), captures the depth of Phoenix's talent that embodies how it feels to be human.

The Campfire Scene

Image Via Fine Line Features

Michael "Mikey" Waters is a gay hustler suffering from narcolepsy, and right before he falls victim to random bouts of sleep, he is burdened by disjointed dreams of his mother and his childhood. These short, murky sequences of a mother and her son on the porch of their home are not unlike other random shots that Sant injects into My Own Private Idaho. Every now and again, we see salmon swimming upstream and rolling skies that are forever changing. These shots interrupt the central narrative sequence of the film that leaves us wondering about their meaning. In most cult films, even the most absurd directive choices serve a purpose, and they are usually an artistic commentary on the realities of life. So we can assume that Sant’s inclusion of salmon swimming upstream and the constant movement of the sky symbolizes the fact that life simply goes on. Mikey Waters is the archetype of this fact because the film begins and ends with him wandering aimlessly on a deserted road. Despite the many things that happen to Mikey during the course of the film, he just ends back up on the road again. And it is Sant making a point that life isn’t wrapped up in fairytale endings, despite what we’ve lost, what we long for, and how we feel - life just keeps going on and on, just like Mikey says: “This road will never end.” The salmon will continue swimming upstream and the skies will keep rolling.

RELATED: 7 Movies You (Probably) Didn’t Know Were Modern Adaptations of Classic Literature

Mikey Embodies What It Means to Be Human

Image Via Fine Line Features

Of all the beautiful, uncomfortable, and strange scenes in My Own Private Idaho however, the film’s most famous scene is centered around a campfire, and sitting beside this campfire are best friends, Mikey and Scott. Within the hardship of poverty, drugs, and sex work, a palpable tenderness arises from the friendship between Mikey and Scott. They go on a journey together in search of Mike’s mother. But on the first night of that journey - isolated, and perhaps incited by the soft crackling of the fire and the twinkling night sky - Mikey tells Scott that he loves him. It is a touchingly tragic scene that isn’t saturated in romanticism but imbued with a realism achieved by Phoenix’s ability to embody the sensitivity of human nature. The character of Mikey Waters trades academic intelligence for emotional intelligence; he is aware of his feelings and despite the many times he’s been taken advantage of, he finds solace in Scott and he isn’t afraid to admit it.

Mikey broaches the subject lightly, asking Scott: “What do I mean to you?” Scott begins to understand, and sighs deeply, revealing that he doesn’t feel the same way. “That’s OK,” Mikey says softly in response, “we can be friends.” It is the way he takes the rejection in his stride that makes the scene so heartbreaking. “I only have sex with a guy for money. And two men can’t love each other,” says Scott. But even though you hear Mike’s defeat in his voice, he persists: “I could love someone even if I, you know, wasn’t paid for it… I love you, and you don’t pay me.” According to the book, Late Night at the Viper Room: River Phoenix and the Hollywood He Left Behind by Gavin Edwards, Phoenix co-wrote this scene with Sant, but Sant admitted that it was Phoenix who made the character of Mikey more feeling than how he was originally written. The director said, “River rewrote it himself, making it more lyrical and making his love for Scott explicit."

The entire scene is a testament to Phoenix’s talent. His portrayal of vulnerability and sadness are poised with such subtle accuracy that it blurs the line between himself and his character, we forget where Mikey begins and Phoenix ends. The sad truth is that this scene and by extension, this film, is Phoenix’s best because he was taken away from us too soon. His talent resides in his ability to depict truth, bringing to the forefront his own identification of love, loneliness, heartbreak, and friendship. In the campfire scene, Phoenix powerfully embodies the dejection of unrequited love.

What Happens at the End of 'My Own Private Idaho'?

Image Via Fine Line Cinema

Mikey’s confession to Scott doesn’t hinder their friendship, however, and they continue on with their journey. That is until the search for Mikey’s mother leads them to Rome and Scott happens to fall in love with a woman. He falls so hard that he decides to leave Mikey alone on his journey, and when he's leaving, he thrusts money into Mike’s hands and utters: “I’m sorry.” It is a sorrowful affair, as Mikey confessed that he loved Scott even though he didn’t pay him, and now Scott is paying Mikey while also breaking his heart. But that is the reality of Scott Favor. He foreshadows his destiny in the first half of the film: “When I turn 21, I don’t want any more of this life.” Unlike Mikey who was swept into poverty, Scott chose to enter it, even though his father is rich and his future is secured with a hefty inheritance. Scott can come and go as he pleases, and he eventually trades his life and friends on the streets for money, marriage, and privilege. But Mikey is tethered to poverty. He loses his best friend and ends back up on the never-ending road again.

So, as much as My Own Private Idaho is a metaphor for the continuity of life, it is also an observation of life’s impermanence. Mike longs for his mother, but she slips away from him in the same way that time does, most especially when he is plagued by his narcolepsy. Scott was Mike’s best friend for nearly four years, but he slips away from him too. Sant's film balances the theme of continuity with the theme of impermanence, and these themes are made all the more powerful by River Phoenix's magnetic performance.