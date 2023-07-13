Trigger Warning: The following references sexual assault.

During the publishing of Akira Kurosawa’s posthumous book, A Dream Is a Genius, his daughter Kazuko Kurosawa formed a detailed list of 100 films that constituted his favorites, one of the most modern of which was the surprising 1988 River Phoenix gem Running on Empty. There were some caveated rules to the formation of the list with only one film per director allowed, making Running on Empty’s inclusion all the more impressive given that its director, Sidney Lumet, is the same one who brought us masterpieces like 12 Angry Men, Serpico, and Dog Day Afternoon. With such an impressive oeuvre, it’s curious that Kurosawa would spotlight this lesser-seen fan-favorite gem although watching the movie (after drying your eyes from the streams of tears that have no doubt been shed), it’s easy to see why this filmmaking icon would spotlight his buddy’s most emotional work over his most acclaimed.

Running on Empty was written by Naomi Foner who (fun fact) is the mother of Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Alongside Phoenix, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her story about a counterculture couple and their young children who are constantly forced to change identities and relocate in order to avoid capture by the police for their involvement in the bombing of a napalm factory in 1971. They’d be living guilt-free if not for the fact that an innocent janitor who wasn’t supposed to be there was blinded and paralyzed in the process, casting a lifelong shadow over this couple’s radical act of structural damage against the Vietnam War.

‘Running on Empty’ Shows the Costs of Fighting the System

Much like 2023’s own How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Running on Empty presents a pragmatic chronicle of the consequences of revolutionism, showing that no matter how righteous one’s cause might be, there’s a cost to fighting the system. The couple’s (and particularly the father’s, played by Judd Hirsch) revolutionary ideals are juxtaposed with the coming-of-age story of Danny Pope (Phoenix), as he wrestles with the consequences of his parent’s activism, in spite of the fact that he himself was merely two years old when it took place. Most films about hippie culture focus on music, sex, and psychedelia, offering an incredible window into a carefree scene that so many people wish they had the opportunity to be a part of. However, less discussed in the context of the hippie movement is the action that its revolutionaries took beyond occupying universities and chanting John Lennon’s “Give Peace a Chance”.

Though references to LSD from Danny’s father, Arthur, as well as the family’s affinity for rock music, are touched upon throughout, what defines these ex-hippies is their lives on the run. Arthur is only given updates on his family through an illusive underground network who early on in the film, inform him that his mother’s been dead for two weeks. He was unable to be contacted as he was “too hot,” with this underground equivalent to the Witness Protection Program prohibiting communication with extended family members for their own safety. A scene in which Danny’s mother, Annie (Christine Lahti), interacts with her estranged father reveals that her parents didn’t even know about their second grandson or whether she was alive or dead, illustrating the isolating repercussions that their political resistance entails. Indeed, the film’s central dramatic question quickly coalesces into whether Danny will be allowed to live his own life at the expense of never being able to see his family again or carry on restricting his potential for success and intelligence as a result of his fugitive lifestyle.

How Does River Phoenix’s 'Running on Empty' Performance Mirror His Real Life?

River Phoenix carries this dramatic question with extreme sensitivity, managing to externalize Danny’s potential while simultaneously internalizing his guilt for attempting to reach it. Ironically, Danny exhibits his own form of rebellion against two parents who embody that very notion. Unlike most teens, he’s not sneaking out to smoke joints or drop acid, something that his parents wouldn’t merely not mind, but would actively encourage. Instead, he pesters and sneaks out from his father to be able to attend a classical music recital. Arthur would have no problem if Danny were attending a rock concert, but teenagers must always rebel, even if their parents are more down with the kids than they are.

The film presents a critical point in Phoenix’s all-too-brief career in which he transitioned into more adult material. In spite of the fact that he played the unquestionable lead, he was curiously placed into the Best Supporting Actor category at the 61st Academy Awards which, at 18, made him the sixth-youngest nominee. However, fans of the actor will know that the man was uniquely qualified for this particular role. Running on Empty, with its plot revolving around a clash between hippie parents and their children, bears a striking similarity to Phoenix’s own coming-of-age, in which his “hippieish” parents (who named him after the ‘river of life’ in Herman Hesse’s Siddhartha) had, along with the rest of the family, joined a religious cult known as the Children of God, in which he admitted to being raped at the age of four. His brother Joaquin Phoenix would later describe the interview as a joke, however, there’s no doubt that (River) Phoenix’s upbringing would have immensely informed him of the emotion required in his first and only Sidney Lumet joint.

What Does ‘Running on Empty’ Have To Say About Family?

Danny’s decision to leave the Popes wouldn’t mean anything if we, as an audience, didn’t learn to love them first. Sure, the parents are super hip and Danny’s little brother is adorable, but the fact that so much of the film is devoted to casual family interactions and the fun they have in spite of their miserable situation is the reason that its ending hits as hard as it does. One of the film’s most joyous emotional climaxes comes somewhere halfway through, in which after inviting his first girlfriend Lorna over for dinner (played by Martha Plimpton), the family clears the table to the tune of James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain”. Gradually, all singing along, the family and Lorna begin to dance.

Though at first dancing with his mother (and his father with Lorna), Danny and Arthur switch partners, where one can see first love quietly blossoming in Danny and Lorna’s eyes in spite of the fact that they never fall into the center of the shot. The reason is it’s not just Danny and Lorna you’re falling in love with while watching, but the entire family and their affectionate dynamic. In spite of all the tensions between them, Lumet casts no doubt over the fact that these people love each other dearly. The song plays again at the end when Danny says goodbye to his family as they go on the run, leaving Danny behind so that he may pursue the bright future ahead of him. Instead of the studio track, the song is layered with the imperfect voices of his family singing along in the earlier scene, cementing this memory as one of the most beautiful that exists for this now-broken family unit.

If Kurosawa’s word is anything to go by, Running on Empty is not only one of Lumet’s most underrated films, but it’s also one of his best. While 12 Angry Men is an undisputed all-time great movie, there’s no comparing to the emotion on display in what is ultimately a film about the love of family, and how it instantly overrides the dedication to one’s cause, no matter how just it may be. There’s no doubt that if not for Phoenix’s tragic and untimely overdose at the age of 23, he would have been remembered as one of the greatest actors of all time, but at least we have gems like these and of course, the brilliant work of his surviving younger brother, to carry his mantle forward.