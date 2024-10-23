Imagine being stuck in a time loop, but it's a measly two-minute interval instead of days or even hours. The not-so-pleasant cherry on top is that everyone remembers it. That’s the outlandish, yet vaguely familiar, premise River is built on. The sci-fi comedy is set in a seemingly idyllic Japanese village and updates the typical run-of-the-mill time loop storyline, putting its characters in a bizarre, two-minute cycle of déjà vu. Perhaps what makes this film so clever is the fact that the short loops don’t leave the narrative lacking. The director, Junta Yamaguchi, makes it so that the movie squeezes an incredible amount of humor, heart, and a quality story into every repeat.

The time loop concept is certainly not unique to River, with films like Happy Death Day and Edge of Tomorrow preceding it. However, River is full of twists and turns that make it come across as refreshingly original. The characters’ desperate yet hilarious attempts to make sense of their predicament, while trying to maintain their jobs at a small inn, keep things light and engaging. Overall, Yamaguchi is a master at balancing the film’s breezy tone with just enough mystique to keep viewers guessing. River delivers a familiar Groundhog Day vibe, but it infuses its story with Japanese culture, making every second count.

How ‘River’ Takes Time Loops and Turns Them Into Something Different

Image via Third Window Films

River gives the time loop trope a serious makeover. Typically, you’d watch a character relive the same day or a couple of hours till something gives. However, Yamaguchi narrows it down to a brief two minutes. To top it all off, there isn’t just one character blessed, or cursed, with the knowledge that they’re stuck in a loop — everyone remembers it all. Rather than dragging the characters down, the two-minute loop becomes a source of unpredictable fun that just keeps giving. Even more, this adds oodles of comedy and chaos, as the characters blindly jump onto the Herculean task of trying to figure out how to make the most of their blink-and-you-miss-it time frames.

Making it even more of a standout is how River mashes together the frantic time-loop mechanics with moments of genuine connection. On one hand, there’s this picturesque small town setting and on the other, there’s pure chaos. This starts with seemingly small everyday disruptions that metamorphose into more complex issues. For instance, some of the guests repeatedly experience their bowls being refilled mid-meal, which results in an endless cycle of confused but hilarious conversations. This adds both a comedic and bittersweet layer to the story. But as the loop deepens, the character’s reactions and interactions become more layered.

The staff at the inn join forces to keep things afloat, which ends up being as frantic to watch as it is endearing. Each attempt to clean up and serve guests before the reset becomes more apocalyptic than the last, but there’s still a light air about it. The real winner here is how the film cleverly plays with time once things begin to follow a rhythm, the tone shifts. River is solid proof that even worn-out tropes have room for creativity.

‘River’ Expertly Balances Sci-Fi, Comedy, and Emotional Depth

These time-loop-related storylines tend to get bogged down by absurd chaos, but River takes more of a playful approach. For instance, a waiter is stuck serving the same meal over and over again. Naturally, his frustration is gradually reaching its peak as he tries to keep up before the loop resets. The beauty in these moments of disarray is that they’re not just for gags, but rather they’re seamlessly timed pieces of comedy that are indicative of the weirdness of their situation. Even better is the fact that River doesn’t just rely on the time loop for its humor, the inn staff and guest’s quirky personalities add layers of comedic gold. From the writer who struggles to scribble down a sentence to just about every other character who is engrossed in perfecting the little things in their mandatory two-minute routine, there’s a touch of light-heartedness to the entire experience.

Beyond the laughs, River tries its best to dig deeper, especially in terms of how the characters try to escape their prison. It’s interesting to see their evolution as well as the ways their relationships progress. At some point, it’s clear that they’re not simply looking for an escape, but they also crave purpose and connection amidst all the madness. This ups the ante, transforming their story into somewhat of a puzzle where the full picture is all-around self-discovery. So, is it funny? On more levels than one, but it’s equally touching and gripping.

River is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO