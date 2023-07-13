Universal has released a first look at their upcoming thriller, River Wild, which is set to be released digitally and on Blu-ray at the start of next month. Starring Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Taran Killam, the film - directed by Ben Katai is a gripping tale of survival and distrust, and is a reimagining of the 1994 film which starred Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon.

The film is based on the original 1994 movie directed by the late Curtis Hanson which revolved around a family on an adventure in the wild, who are stalked and attacked by violent criminals during a water rafting trip. The film starred three-time Academy Award-winner Streep, Bacon, David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), John C. Reilly (Step-Brothers), Benjamin Bratt (Coco), and Joseph Mazzello (Jurassic Park).

The original film was well received by critics at the time, and was a box office success. It would also go on to receive two Golden Globe nominations for the lead pair's performances and earned $94.2 million at the worldwide box office.

Image via Universal

The film reunited the trio of lead actors after they had all previously appeared together in the television sitcom Single Parents. Brody appeared in this year's Shazam! Fury of the Gods and is best known for his role as Seth Cohen in The O.C. Meester's most well-known role is Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, while Killam had been a featured cast member of Saturday Night Live from 2010 to 2016. He also recently voiced Patrick O'Hara/Web-Slinger in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

What's the Plot of the New River Wild?

Joey (Leighton Meester) grows concerned about potential trouble when her brother Gray (Taran Killam) extends an invitation to Trevor (Adam Brody), a childhood friend with a troubled history, to join their white-water rafting expedition along with two tourists. Their initially thrilling adventure takes a harrowing turn when they become stranded amidst turbulent rapids.

As the group fights desperately for survival, they realize that someone among them is determined to sabotage their journey, guarding shocking secrets from ever being revealed. In order to endure the treacherous river, Joey must confront her deepest fears, while everyone must sharpen their instincts to avoid being torn apart by deceit on the raft or by the perilous waters wreaking havoc all around them.

You can check out the trailer for River Wild down below. The film releases on digital, Blu-ray and DVD on August 1.