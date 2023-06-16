Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Riverdale.

After 7 Seasons, Riverdale has ended. And in true Riverdale fashion, it did so with many ridiculous (though somehow still charming) moments. The finale alone was chock-full of absurdity, but the entirety of the final season took Riverdale from a show that people loved to hate, to one people just couldn’t even fathom. Suddenly we were transported back to the 1950s and everyone’s memories were erased. In the penultimate episode, guardian Angel Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) revealed that she’s now stabled the multiverse, but in doing so is now unable to send the gang back to the present day. She offers to let them watch their lives unfold, and we’re treated to the most meta moment when Jughead (Cole Sprouse) watches the Riverdale pilot episode (yes really). Cut to the series finale and somehow the show managed to outdo itself.

Not only does the gang really not make it out of the '50s, but it’s revealed that the core four of Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead were in a secret quad relationship all year. (Yes, you read that right, they were all dating each other.) It was just the cherry on top of this wild ride of a show, and really, did you expect anything less than pure absurdity from this show’s finale? Though Riverdale boggled the minds of fans and critics alike many a time, it never once wavered from its wild ways. It stayed consistent and dove head-first into every weird storyline it drummed up, and though it wasn’t always good, it was always entertaining to watch, and for that alone, it deserves some applause. There will truly never be another show like it. There’s one moment in particular that remains a meme-able moment among fans of the show, and one that we’ll truly never forget: the time Archie got attacked by a bear in Season 3.

'Riverdale' Menace Hiram Lodge Is Partly To Blame (Of Course)

Image via The CW

Now there is some actual background to this storyline believe it or not. After being framed by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) for the murder of Cassidy Bullock (Harrison MacDonald), Archie is on trial, with a slew of evidence being pointed his way including the fact that he’s started two vigilante groups. But the jury comes to a deadlock, forcing a mistrial that means they’ll have to go through this all over again. However, Archie ends up taking a deal presented to him so he doesn’t have to put his loved ones through yet another trial. The deal requires him to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for time served plus two years in juvenile detention. As is expected, Archie breaks out of jail with the help of his friends and is suddenly on the run as a wanted man with a bounty on his head.

The episodes that follow see him take shelter in the infamous bunker, go to the Shadow Mines to investigate, and eventually leave town with Jughead (Cole Sprouse). The pair parts ways shortly after, with Jughead heading back to Riverdale to stop Hiram and Archie heading to the border to hide. He takes up shelter in a shack with his dog Vegas by his side, and becomes a park ranger of sorts, radioing to other rangers that things are quiet and clear. It’s during one of these radio sessions that he’s informed of recent bear sightings, so naturally, he goes out for a walk with Vegas.

RELATED: 'Riverdale' Series Finale Ending Explained: How Does It End for Archie and the Gang?

While on their walk they encounter some hikers, which Vegas doesn’t seem to like, and begins to bark at, so Archie decides to take a different path. On it, he finds tracks that he recognizes as belonging to a bear and suddenly hears some branches crack. Looking around he doesn’t see anything but just as he thinks the coast may be clear, we hear a loud roar and see Archie’s shocked and scared face before the scene cuts to the title card. The next time we see him he’s bleeding from deep tears in his chest, yet somehow he manages to not only make it back to the cabin but also radio for help. He waits for help to arrive, bandaged and near death lying on his bed, having hallucinations that don’t signify much hope. When the park rangers arrive, he’s even completely unresponsive at this point. And yet in the next episode, he’s perfectly fine and making his way back to Riverdale with Vegas as if nothing happened. Then again, we shouldn't be too surprised he left relatively unscathed because, before this, he was organizing crime-fighting circles in town and was part of the prison fight club, so a bear attack is really just another day for Archie in Riverdale.

Archie Survives (Yet Again) on 'Riverdale'

Image via The CW

Now admittedly this show's sense of time has never been very consistent, as it has a habit of leaving us with the most frustrating abandoned subplots. So, it could have been a while between episodes, right? Well, this doesn’t seem to be the case. The episode begins with Jughead’s narration saying “At 8:47 on a Wednesday morning, Archie Andrews died. At least, the Archie we knew.” We watch as he emerges from the woods with Vegas and begins walking back towards the border, heading for his home in Riverdale, and when he arrives, he simply winces when Fred (Luke Perry) gives him a hug. Now, as is the case with any show, a little suspension of disbelief is required, but this was pushing it a little too far.

There’s simply no way a teenage boy, or anybody for that matter, is surviving a grizzly bear attack. And if they miraculously do, there’s no way they’re hauling themselves back to their cabin and radioing for help immediately after. It's just not plausible! A grizzly bear is 500 pounds, not to mention tall, with huge paws and razor-sharp claws, making the likelihood of someone surviving an attack from one slim. Not only was Archie able to survive, drag himself and Vegas back to the cabin, and radio for help, but he was somehow able to apply first aid and bandage himself too. It's great that our protagonist survived, but... how?

What Was the Point of Archie's Bear Attack?

Image via The CW

If the show was going to go about this storyline, they really shouldn’t have had him bounce back the next episode. That’s not to say Archie should have died of course, but for such a ridiculous storyline at least give us some semblance of stakes. The fact that Archie was able to make it back to Riverdale so soon after (and having walked a part of the way) is so unbelievable it’s funny. The cherry on top is that after arriving back home and heading back to school, he had to sit and write his SATs, all within a matter of days of his near-death attack, baffling fans who were left wondering if they somehow missed an episode between this one and the last.

Sure the entire storyline (or lack thereof, really) was relatively pointless, but it did become a meme among the show’s fans, and even the characters. The amount of times Archie has brought up surviving a bear attack is classic at this point, but really the show wouldn’t be the same without it. Sure, he may have healed miraculously quickly and only had a measly scratch to show for his battle, but then again, this is Riverdale, the show that ended up in the 1950s, so would we really expect anything less than absurdity? Despite being random and completely unhinged, it’s one of the most memorable moments of the show. Riverdale may truly be the only town where you can have as many near-death experiences as these characters and walk out unscathed both physically and emotionally. As ridiculous as that may be, Riverdale's descent into madness works like a charm.