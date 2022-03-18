There are things in this world that will always be certain: death, taxes, and episodes of Riverdale that are nothing short of baffling. The CW re-imagining of the classic Archie Comics characters has already had its fair share of serial killers, gangs, and satanic rituals, with all of it somehow making some kind of sense. It went from a modern-day Twin Peaks tribute to the teen drama equivalent of a speeding car from Hell fueled by angst and movie references. Ever wanted to see nice guy Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) as a war veteran? They did that. Or how about good girl Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) in a Silence of the Lambs-esque murder mystery? That’s actually happened on more than one occasion. Regardless of what some may think of the show’s quality, its tendency to consistently surprise its audience with bonker storylines is something to appreciate.

In anticipation of the show’s return with Season 6 following last year’s five-part crossover with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, here are seven Archie Comics stories that the show can adapt next.

RELATED: ‘Riverdale': The 10 Best Relationships, Ranked

Archie Meets the Punisher

Image Via Archie Comics

When you look at *everything* that Riverdale’s been able to get away with as a show, it would honestly be a missed opportunity if the show didn’t at least try to adapt Archie Meets the Punisher. It’s one of the strangest and funniest set-ups for a comic ever, as the cold-blooded assassin mistakes red-haired heartthrob for a wanted criminal, mixing a strange mashup with a story that’s surprisingly fitting for both franchises. While it doesn’t seem likely that the show will ever be able to do a crossover with a Disney-owned property, stranger things have happened before. If we can get an episode where the gang takes part in a Carrie musical, who’s to say that Jon Bernthal can make a quick stroll through the small American town for some violence and cheeseburgers?

Jughead: The Hunger

Image Via Archie Comics

Speaking of cheeseburgers, Jughead: The Hunger is what happens when you mix the sharp-tongued foodie with the cynical repercussions of An American Werewolf in London. The premise is simple: Jughead gets bit by a lycanthrope, and Jughead is turned into a lycanthrope. What follows is an introspective and sad series of events where the resident recluse has to hide in the dark and seedy corners of the town to avoid hurting the ones he loves. It’s a great series that also plays around with switching up the backstories of other characters from Archie lore. With the show now leaning into horror more than ever before, it wouldn’t feel that out of place to have a hairy Cole Sprouse be on the run from a group of Cooper werewolf hunters.

Archie’s Superteens

Image Via Archie Comics

It’s pretty clear at this point that Archie and pals are about as malleable with any genre as Batman with a gallon of Play-Doh, and Archie’s Superteens is certainly no exception. It is just Archie and his friends as superheroes, with tales that pay homage to both golden age heroes of the past and the comic company’s own Avengers supergroup in the Mighty Crusaders. The show has already referenced the team in past seasons, and given that the CW is still the home for the Arrowverse, it would make sense to have a superheroic special starring the pure-hearted teens.

Vampironica

Image Via Archie Comics

Within the span of one fateful night, the world of rich girl Veronica Lodge is forever changed when she’s turned into a vampire. With the nerdy Dilton Doily by her side, she finds a new purpose by hunting down any bloodsucker in sight. This story by Greg and Meg Smallwood is a bloody and pretty good time, echoing Buffy the Vampire Slayer through the lens of the sassy romancer. Camila Mendes as Veronica has always been the show’s standout performance, and a storyline like this would be a perfect showcase for both her and the character.

Archie 1941

Image Via Archie Comics

Archie Andrews and the gang have been around comic stores and digest magazines for over 80 years, so it’s fitting that a series like Archie 1941 would go back to the year it all began and weave a tale of their lives set during World War II. It’s an emotional and mature story about the group coming to terms with life past high school and features amazing character work that would be fitting for the show’s eventual finale. The series has already taken inspiration with some ideas already, like Archie going to war and the show moving forward five years past their high school graduation. But if they’d ever want to revisit this sweet story and adapt it properly, the question is simply, as with all things Riverdale, why not?

Archie vs. Predator

Image Via Archie Comics

How in this beautiful green Earth could this list not include this insane crossover?! Much like Archie’s brush with death when he crossed paths with Punisher, Archie vs. Predator is a hilarious love letter to the high schooler’s hijinks and the brutal death games of the galaxy's deadliest hunter. The best-selling miniseries is a darkly funny time, with a hilarious ending that feels right at home for a future Riverdale episode. There’s simply nothing else to say. If KJ Apa can square off with witches and demons, he can definitely channel his inner Arnie and take on the alien killing machine.

Every Season of 'Riverdale' Ranked from Worst to Best

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Raul Cruz (13 Articles Published) Raul Cruz has had a knack for writing ever since he could grasp a pencil with his tiny baby fingers. His professional writing experience dates back to 2018, with reporting and transcribing news in the media industry through Collider, CBR, Looper, and his own independent channels. A music and communications graduate from the University of Miami, Raul is currently developing a YouTube channel while also hosting his podcast American Nerds. A go-getter and aspiring thinker, Raul hopes to be the best there is at what he does, and what he does is simply okay. More From Raul Cruz