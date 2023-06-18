Life in Riverdale is anything but easy. For those caught in this town’s grasp — at least before the much more lighthearted adventures of Season 7 set in the 1950s — they are forced to make difficult decisions that shape them as a person. Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), for instance, began to acknowledge the darkness within her due to the nightmarish encouragement of her father Hal (Lochlyn Munro) as the infamous Black Hood. Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), finally fed up with her father’s antagonistic antics and putting those she loves in danger, arranged for a hitman to take him out in Season 6. She tried to stop the hit shortly thereafter but was too late. The town has brought out the worst in people, sometimes repeatedly. Nonetheless, tough calls and bad decisions don’t always equate to a bad moment for the audience. For Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), who has suffered a great deal due to the darkness enveloping Riverdale, his worst moment is also one of the worst decisions he has made in the show, which dates back to the series’ second season.

RELATED: Nothing Else in 'Riverdale' Will Ever Top This Bonkers Moment

Years Later, This ‘Riverdale’ Moment Still Doesn’t Sit Right

Image via The CW

Truthfully, Archie has had many bad moments throughout the duration of the show. For most of it, he’s been a teenager struggling to find himself while being thrown into situations way darker and more intense than he should have to deal with. That’s why many of his worst moments are from back in Riverdale Season 2. This is due to two notable reasons, which are the Black Hood holding a gun to Archie’s head while attempting to murder Fred (the late, beloved Luke Perry) at Pop’s and Archie finding himself wrapped up in Hiram Lodge’s (Mark Consuelos) life as a notorious crime boss. This is the season where Archie, with help from best friend Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), started the Red Circle vigilante group to take justice into their own 15-year-old hands. Archie is driven by nothing but fear for most of this season, causing him to make drastic decisions that cause quite a bit of drama. Because of his meltdown this season, his worst moment of the show — by far — is when Archie essentially watches Hiram’s capo/personal assistant/henchman Andre (Stephan Miers) kill a young man named Cassidy (Harrison MacDonald).

Who Is Cassidy, and Why Was He Killed?

Image via The CW

In Season 2, Episode 14, after some convincing from Hiram, Veronica, Archie, Betty, and Jughead head to the Lodges’ lake house — otherwise known as Lodge Lodge. On their way there, they stop at a store, and Cassidy is working the register inside. Veronica flirts, but is interrupted by Betty, and then Cassidy finds out who Veronica is. So, later, he and three of his friends break into the lodge while the core four are there. They steal some of the Lodges’ possessions, but Cassidy takes it a step further and proceeds to beat Archie up with a baseball bat, triggering the same helplessness he felt when the Black Hood held the gun to his head at Pop’s. Veronica, however, manages to trip a silent alarm, causing the intruders to take off. Archie follows, tackling Cassidy, when Andre appears and tells Archie he’ll handle the situation. Knowing the type of man Andre is, and what Hiram would want done, Archie begins walking back to the lodge when, in the distance, he hears a gun discharged. He knows Andre has killed Cassidy, yet feels absolutely no remorse over it. (The death haunts Archie later, but only because Hiram frames him for the murder, leading to Archie’s arrest, imprisonment, and some very unsettling hallucinations in Riverdale Season 3. It has little to do with his actual decision.)

Why Is This Archie’s Worst Moment on 'Riverdale'?

Image via The CW

First and foremost, this is Archie’s worst moment because it feels out of character. It doesn’t align with what we see from Archie. The Archie we know and love — from both before and after this episode — would have never felt that death was a suitable punishment for what Cassidy did. He wouldn’t have left Cassidy with Andre knowing, in his heart, what the result would be. Sure, Cassidy was absolutely terrible and deserved to be punished for what he had done, but that’s no excuse for Archie to feel nothing over this young man being murdered in cold blood. This moment completely changed Archie and the audience’s perspective of him, shattering his boy-next-door image. Simply put, it was a shameful thing to do. Considering the type of man Archie wanted to be, and how close he was to his father, it’s just impossible to comprehend how Archie could have made this decision and allowed this to happen. While we can understand how the situation triggered Archie, especially in light of the story surrounding the Black Hood, it’s one of the few moments where a character’s bad decision hasn’t felt necessary. Taking it at face value, Archie allowed Andre to kill Cassidy out of spite for making him feel fear, which is a dramatic overreaction that depicts the character in a horrible light.

The Archie Andrews we know and love is not this person, nor was he ever. Yes, he was sucked into Hiram’s criminal world, but only briefly. Hiram never had a firm grasp on Archie’s soul, and never brought Archie down to his level, because Archie is a pure individual at his core. Archie quickly saw the light, hoping to use his knowledge to take Hiram down, which is precisely why this murder was pinned on him. (It’s clear, from the story, Cassidy’s murder happened for no reason other than to set up Archie and Veronica’s story in the following season.) The Archie Andrews we know is kindhearted, understanding, and truly tries to see the best in everyone. In the early seasons, he was driven by anger, but not to the point where this moment would make sense. Even when his father died in the show, Archie channeled Fred’s good nature and broke through the red haze of anger to empathize with the boy who was driving the car responsible.

Riverdale continues Wednesdays on The CW.