Riverdale over its last 5 seasons has been one of The CW’s most popular teen dramas and while its 6th season was set to return on Sunday, March 6, it will now continue its season on Sunday, March 20 at 8/7c.

The series follows the town of Riverdale and is based on the Archie Comics universe which has an over 80-year history. Throughout its first 5 seasons, the show followed Archie(KJ Apa), and his friends Betty(Lili Reinhart), Veronica(Camila Mendes), and Jughead(Cole Sprouse) as they try to survive high school while also trying to solve various types of mysteries along the way. The seemingly normal town of Riverdale has seen many murder mysteries, serial killers, and cults over the years. This series has been a darker and edgier take on the more traditional happy-go-lucky comics the stories are based on. The vibe is very reminiscent of classic horror movies and slashers with many homages to films like Scream being made along the way. The show has even cast actors with horror genre resumes like Scream’s Skeet Ulrich who plays Jughead's dad.

Up until the current season the show had dabbled in the supernatural, but each storyline and murder spree always had a Scooby-Doo type explanation. That was until the first 5 episodes of season 6 entitled “Rivervale” which went full-on supernatural. The stories so far this season have featured La Llorona, parallel universes, and the literal devil visiting the town. Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch also made a cameo in the series for the first time in this arc and this was the first time we saw the character since her show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina got canceled in 2020.

The series left off with its 100th episode where Archie and the town of Riverdale survived a near-death experience thanks to some multiverse shenanigans. The showrunner/creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has since teased fans that the “Rivervale” arc will have a lasting impact on the rest of the season. Riverdale has been through a lot in its 1st 100 episodes and the plot so far may sound like a confusing mess, because it is, but if you like shows like 13 Reasons Why or MTV’s Scream: The TV Series this teen drama is right up your alley.

Season 6 will return on Sunday, March 20th and for all the latest news on Riverdale, stick with Collider.

