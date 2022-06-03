For the past six seasons, Riverdale has brought a more complex and contemporary take on the classic Archie Comics stable of characters and the franchise’s mythos itself. By updating the source material to be more inclusive as well as changing the tone of the All-American cutesy Archie Comics world into something more sinister, The CW series amassed a big fan base early on in the series run. With the news that the show is now ending after its upcoming final season, Riverdale should go out with a bang by bringing back fan-loved characters introduced in the series’ run. But with the popular Archie Comics adaptation coming to a close, the series also has a shot at showcasing new characters from the series for spin-off purposes, and we’ve lined up some of the best.

Mary Andrews

Image Via The CW

Molly Ringwald's Mary Andrews has been a frequent presence on the show since it started, however, she has always been in the background. Even in the aftermath of Fred’s (Luke Perry) death, Mary didn’t stick around as much and has never been the focus of much of the storylines. While Skeet Ulrich’s F.P. and Mädchen Amick's Alice have had their share of story arcs, Mary’s been in the shadows for the majority of the series’ run. It’s a bit strange considering the powerhouse that Molly Ringwald is, and what she’s capable of. Here’s hoping that the final season brings her back in a big way.

Ethel Muggs

Image Via The CW

Fans were delighted when Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser became a recurring character in the early seasons of Riverdale. However, the series never quite knew what to do with her character, Ethel Muggs, introducing her as a sexual harassment victim in the first season before making her a Gryphons and Gargoyles player turned Gargoyle King cult member. She turned herself in for her crimes and was subsequently put in protection from both The Gargoyle King and the Black Hood. Finding out how Ethel is doing now would be a great way to round out her arc. Especially since the Archie comics brand released a new webtoon titled Big Ethel Energy put a new spin on the character. The adult version of the character has been traumatized by her tough childhood; mainly because of the way she was treated by the core Archie comics characters and the webtoon is set around her return to her hometown as an adult. Seeing her return now that Riverdale is set a few years after the high school days would allow for a similar storyline to play out should the showrunners choose to go that route.

Stacy Banks

Image Via Archie Comics

Here’s another character that would fit right in with the more inclusive world of Riverdale. Like Veronica (Camila Mendes) in the series, this young woman has a great entrepreneurial spirit, as she is running her own business from a pretty young age. She is made out to be the brains behind a major company and is also a biracial pansexual character that falls for Veronica’s cousin in the comics. Introducing Stacy would allow for more representation for a show that hasn’t handled that element all too well in the past. Plus, it could give a potential new love interest to the established queer character in the series, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).

Harper Lodge

Image Via Archie Comics

If Riverdale ever needs to spend even more time than it has already on Veronica Lodge’s family after the majority of the series has focused on the evil machinations of her father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos), and the love life and business of her mother, Hermione (Marisol Nichols), then it could do so with Harper. Harper is an Archie Comics character who not only is bisexual but unlike the Lodges who are white in the comics, she is a Latina character. She is Veronica's cousin and is also a person with a disability, something entirely new to the comics and not explored much in the Riverdale universe. What makes Harper fascinating is not only her connection to the Lodges but also her interest in Reggie (Charles Melton), a character the series has paired off with Veronica. So her arrival could certainly be the source of contention between the cousins. Plus, the series could introduce her through her profession; a fashion designer. Somebody’s got to be giving Veronica her amazing outfits, why not use that to bring in Harper!

Josie and the Pussycats

Image Via The CW

Josie and the Pussycats never got the treatment they deserved by Riverdale despite their larger-than-life status in pop culture. Josie and her bandmates are perhaps the more recognizable parts of the Archie universe even for those who haven’t read the comics or are familiar with the series. From the animated 70s series to the 2001 musical comedy film starring Rosario Dawson, Rachel Leigh Cook and Tara Reid, the musical trio of Riverdale have successfully made a name for themselves in pop culture. This is why it is surprising that the series never went out of its way to give a substantial part to the band. While the first season made sure to feature the characters in the periphery, later on, the series abandoned the core characters focusing instead on Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica. Instead, the show shipped Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) to the short-lived Katy Keene series and gave her second-in-command, Valerie (Hayley Law), a poorly realized romance with Archie, all whilst ignoring Melody entirely. The series should thus find a way to reintroduce these characters as it wraps up its run as they deserve an opportunity to have proper storylines, and if possible, their own show.

The Mighty Crusaders

Image Via Archie Comics

Given that the current season of the teen drama-turned-supernatural series is now exploring the sci-fi superhero landscape by giving powers to Betty and Archie, introducing more characters in this vein seems like a logical step in the right direction. The Mighty Crusaders include The Black Hood (although, the series doesn’t need to bring this character alive given that the series made their own serial killer version of this character), The Comet, a superhero with laser beams in his eyes, The Shield (Archie Comics’ Captain America equivalent), The Hangman (a Batman-esque figure) and The Fly (a superhero with the powers of all insects). While the series hasn’t entirely made its leading characters superheroes, should it decide to go all in on the superhero craze, or hell, give CW a spin-off that will fit right alongside its DC Arrowverse shows, The Mighty Crusaders may be the right characters to bring to the screen.

