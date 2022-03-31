Riverdale might be a show with endless possibilities, having gone through alternate realities, serial killers, and now superpowers, but it is seeming more and more likely that the series will come to an end in the not too distant future. Cole Sprouse is the latest to talk about how the show and its cast are sort of ready to hang up their letterman jackets and "grow up" into a new series. Previously, Lili Reinhart talked about the series conceivably ending with Season 7, but there's no confirmation yet.

In an interview for GQ, Sprouse talked about wanting to wrap up the show "with a bow" and how most of the actors involved with the show feel the same way. Which makes sense given how long they've been working on the CW hit. The show premiered back in January 2017 and has been nearly non-stop ever since.

“I'm not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control,” he said. “We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot.” He also talked in the piece about being offered a chance at directing an episode, but he declined because he knew that his vision would quickly become that of the network's vision instead.

The thing about Riverdale is that it is a very chaotic show that we've all come to accept as such. We know that the series isn't perfect and that, most of the time, you're checking in to see these characters go through some off-the-walls events and we just accept it. After all, there was an entire storyline where Betty Cooper (Reinhart) realized she had the "serial killer gene" and had to come to terms with it. Or Camila Mendes' Veronica Lodge being her own version of Uncut Gems. The show is out there and weird, and we love Riverdale for it, but it makes sense why the cast kind of wants to be done with their comic-turned CW counterparts.

Five years on any show is a gift, but a show like Riverdale demands a lot of our actors. The show is seemingly always filming and while stars like KJ Apa and Charles Melton (along with Reinhart, Mendes, and a lot of the show's young actors) have gotten to branch out into other projects, it's still a lot to then come back to Riverdale.

So it's nice that the cast, including Sprouse, would like to see the show get wrapped up in a nice bow, but Sprouse's comments along with those that have already spoken about the series are a clear indication that the cast wants to say goodbye to the town of Riverdale.

