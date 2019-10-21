Two New Spooky, Sexy Shows Coming from ‘Riverdale’ Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

0

Riverdale took the world of Archie comics and made it a spooky teen drama. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina took the world of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics (and, of course, the Melissa Joan Hart sitcom) and leaned even harder into being a spooky teen drama. Now, with two new projects coming down the pike, creator/developer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is ready to show us more spooky teen drama worlds: The Shelley Society and The Brides.

According to Deadline, The Shelley Society has a pilot order set up at HBO Max. It follows a young Mary Shelley — you know, the author of Frankenstein — as she and a group of fellow rebels and miscreants take on a litany of evil forces, including her own creations! Honestly, a self-aware take on Buffy the Vampire Slayer starring a real-life inspirational, influential woman sounds fun as heck. In real life, Shelley’s seminal work came out of a friendly competition with Lord Byron to create the scariest ghost story possible. Can Aguirre-Sacasa and co-writers Tessa Leigh Williams and James DeWille (Riverdale) heighten her already sterling creation?

Additionally, while it’s not found a home on a network yet, Aguirre-Sacasa has a pilot script called The Brides ready for bidding. Moving from one gothic monster icon to another, The Brides plays in the world of Bram Stoker‘s Dracula, but not on the man (er, vampire) himself. Instead, the show centers on his three “Brides,” introduced in Stoker’s novel as cohorts of Dracula who charm and seduce men into the Transylvanian castle before, you know, drinking their G-D blood. Aguirre-Sacasa’s take promises to take any inherent problematism in a concept about “multiple female servants of a powerful man” and transform it into an empowering, contemporarily satisfying tale.

Developing synopses for both of these shows are below.