The end of the “Rivervale” arc is right around the corner with the return of old famliliar faces being teased.

Riverdale is currently heading towards the end of it’s supernatural heavy arc “Rivervale” that has kicked off the start of season 6. While the latest episode “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)" featuring Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch has not even premiered yet, The CW and Archie Comics is already starting to celebrate the show’s 100th episode by releasing brand new images.

The first look images for “Chapter 100” (via E! Online) show a 1950s old fashion Archie Comics aesthetic that presents our favorite ensemble cast in their classic character looks. In the photos we see the usual suspects in K.J. Apa’s Archie, Lili Reinhart’s Betty, Camila Mendes’, and Cole Sprouse' Jughead enjoying this supposed final fever dream in the alternate universe town of “Rivervale”. Archie is in his iconic bow tie and sweater vest combo with a Riverdale R on the chest, Jughead is wearing his crown, and Betty and Veronica are rocking color schemes they often were seen with in the older comics.

This is not the first time we have seen this kind of thing happen on the show as the very first season had a similar episode where there were small flashes to the franchises’ past, but unlike that early episode, this nostalgic trip looks to be the focus of most of this celebratory event.

Most of the images take place in the series’ staple location of Pops Diner as Archie, Betty, and Veronica are sharing a milkshake , Madelaine Petsch’s Cheryl and Vanessa Morgan’s Toni are reconnecting, and Alvin Sanders’ Pop Tate is enjoying a nice Riverdale comic.

This brings the photos to its second location of an old fashion comic book shop where Archie, Riverdale, Jughead, and Archie & Me comics line the shelves. This teases the heavy meta aspect of the episode and in typical Riverdale fashion there is a certain uneasy eeriness to all this bright nostalgia. The subtle creepiness is extended to multiple big group shots of the whole cast that confirms Shannon Purser’s Ethel Muggs, Major Curda’s Dilton Doiley, and Lochlyn Munro’s Hal Cooper are returning to the series for this special episode. The latter two characters have been dead for a while now in the show and it will be interesting to see how these returning characters are used in the story.

Before the show celebrates this milestone achievement, they first need to deal with the long awaited and anticipated arrival of Sabrina this coming week. “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)” premieres on December 7 and Chapter 100 premieres the following week on December 14 only on The CW. For all the latest Riverdale news, stick with Collider.

