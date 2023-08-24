The Big Picture Riverdale has officially ended its run after seven seasons, but The CW has a surprise for viewers - an extended version of the finale is now streaming.

The extended version of the series finale provides more context and information for certain characters' lives, including heartfelt speeches and a deeper look into their relationships.

Viewers will also learn the fates of secondary characters and experience a final plot twist, in true Riverdale fashion, involving familiar faces from throughout the season.

After seven seasons, Riverdale has officially ended its run, airing its series finale yesterday, August 23, on The CW. During the initial airing, viewers saw the standard-length 42-minute episode (excluding commercials), bringing them through one last journey with Betty (Lili Reinhart) and her friends. While the show may be over, The CW still has one last surprise up its sleeve — an extended version of the finale is now streaming on the network's site. It will be approximately eight minutes longer.

The series finale, "Goodbye, Riverdale," began with an 86-year-old Betty, who wants to visit Riverdale one last time. Before she leaves, an angel version of Jughead (Cole Sprouse) visits her, and he helps her relive her last day of senior year — which she missed due to a case of the mumps. So, the pair head back to the 1950s, where Betty has a second chance at spending one more day with her friends before they go their separate ways. Not only does Betty get to redo that day, but Jughead also fills in the gaps of what happened to everyone else — their careers, their love lives, and even how they died. There are even some heartfelt speeches along the way.

In the extended version, many scenes will get a little more context, including an extended narration from Betty and other smaller scenes that aired in the broadcast version gaining some more information primarily for certain characters' lives. There will also be more with the core four – Jughead, Betty, Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Archie (K.J. Apa) — and an additional moment between Betty and the angel version of Jughead before a party. Viewers will also get to see more of Betty's reaction to particular relationship revelation.

Image via The CW

The Extended Version Features Secondary Characters

Along with expanding already established scenes, the extended version will clue viewers into the fates of characters beyond the key crew. During Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) art show, Betty learns what happens to many of the other characters who have popped up throughout the season. They include Cheryl's brother Julian (Nicholas Barasch), their grandmother Nana Rose (Barbara Wallace), Principal Weatherbee (Peter Bryant), and Mrs. Thornton (Frances Flanagan). Viewers will get one final plot twist in true Riverdale fashion that involves Frank Andrews (Ryan Robbins), Tom Keller (Martin Cummins), and one very special face viewers have already been acquainted with.

The extended Riverdale finale is streaming now on The CW app and website. The final season will be available on Netflix on August 31.