The CW’s Riverdale has been one wild ride. Our beloved Riverdalians — Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), and newcomer Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — have fought back against serial killers, crime bosses, and a demon from the alternate dimension of Rivervale to attempt to keep their town safe. Unfortunately, the series hasn’t always known how to handle its large ensemble of supporting characters, which has, at times, dramatically impacted the quality of the show. As a series regular for all but the first season of the drama, this is especially true for Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), who the series has never known what to do with, even well into the final season as the characters continue their “new” lives in the 1950s.

RELATED: Nothing Else in 'Riverdale' Will Ever Top This Bonkers Moment

‘Riverdale’ Has Completely Failed Kevin Keller

Image via The CW

Truthfully, the best side of Kevin we ever saw was in the first two seasons when his storyline primarily revolved around being Betty’s best friend. His GBF era, if you will. Once Kevin’s role on the show changed, meaning he was given stories that were solely supposed to be for his benefit, it all went downhill. The writers have proven, time and time again, that they have no idea what to do with Kevin and no idea who the character is (other than his love of musicals). It’s sad, particularly when considering the potential impact that could have been made while exploring an out, young, gay man growing up in a small town like Riverdale. Instead, the show has failed Kevin since the very beginning, never taking his stories seriously or giving him a meaningful and complete arc.

For example, Riverdale introduced a story very early on that could have had such a meaningful impact with Kevin’s adventures while “cruising” for sex in Fox Forest, which was never taken seriously. When Kevin’s father, Sheriff Tom Keller (Martin Cummins), and Betty were concerned about Kevin going into the woods with dangerous people on the loose in town, Kevin — and the show — brushed them off. After this one episode, Kevin returned to the woods despite accepting the dangers of the situation, yet the show completely forgot about this. So, for years longer, Kevin continued to cruise. No thought was put in about how Kevin was putting his health at risk, putting his life at risk, or being preyed upon by adults in the woods. No, it was just seen as an outlet for Kevin’s sexuality, portrayed as something normal despite him only being 15 years old when this story took place. And, when the series did a time jump and skipped the first seven years of the characters’ lives post-high school, Kevin was still cruising in the woods.

Likewise, after the flash-forward, Riverdale had Kevin finally do some introspection, which caused him to realize he was struggling with severe insecurities and internalized homophobia, and he had been for quite a long time. It was tied to things his mother, whom we have never seen on the show, had said to him as a child. However, as with practically every other story Kevin has had, this faded away and was only mentioned once throughout the entire sixth season, used by antagonist Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) to take advantage of Kevin. Considering the seventh season takes place in the 1950s and Kevin has no recollection of this, and Riverdale is likely to remain in the ‘50s until the series finale based on behind-the-scenes photos, we’ll never actually see Kevin work through this and come out on the other side as a stronger, more confident person. It’s a waste, really.

Kevin’s Growth Has Been Limited on ‘Riverdale’

Image via The CW

Every season, Kevin has been given some semblance of a story for one or two episodes, which is subsequently forgotten about just as quickly before Kevin fades into the background. Then, he becomes more of a plot device than a character, with the writers having him do things that completely destroy the character that the audience is then just expected to move on from. As such, the character’s growth over the duration of the series’ run has been limited. The biggest example of this is from Riverdale Season 3 when Kevin joined The Farm. Unlike the others that were caught up in the Evernevers’ scheme, Kevin never had a moment of redemption. Nor could he after he and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) literally dragged Betty away to get a lobotomy while she was investigating and trying to bring down the cult, though thankfully that “procedure” was interrupted. Then, again, in Season 6, Kevin becomes one of Percival’s minions, doing terrible things to his friends who have been his only supporters since he was a teen. This is also happening in Riverdale Season 7, the final season, but just differently. Kevin had a featured role in a couple of episodes early on in the season where he struggled with his growing feelings for classmate Clay Walker (Karl Walcott). But, after his faux-romance with Betty ended and he and Clay got together, Kevin disappeared into the background. When he surfaces, as he did in the seventh episode when his father forced him to join the basketball team, the story focuses less on Kevin and more on Archie’s mind opening and showcasing him in the story. It’s still leaving Kevin feeling like less of a character than the others, while not having the significant stakes that other seasons have had with no prominent serial killers or demons on the loose in town.

Kevin is, arguably, the most neglected character in Riverdale’s history, which is directly tied to the writers never having a clear plan for him but still trying to make him one of the core characters in the story — unlike Alice (Mädchen Amick), for instance. He’s forced into stories where he doesn’t fit, oftentimes taking up an antagonistic role to make it work. In short, Riverdale has gotten away with their terrible writing of Kevin for far too long. It’s disappointing, as a gay man who identifies with Kevin (when the show does put in a little effort), to recognize the lost potential of his stories. The series could be shining a light on mental health issues, depicting the battle of internalized homophobia from his point of view, and calling out the predatory behavior that Kevin has been subjected to in the name of “finding himself,” but Kevin is only ever used to kill time.

Riverdale continues Wednesdays on The CW.