Although Riverdale is based on the characters from the comic book series Archie Comics—which was first published in 1942—the CW television series took a dark spin and introduced some rather insane plotlines. But now that the series is down to its seventh and final season, the show's executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, said that the characters will be sent centuries back to serve as a "love letter" to the comics it was based on.

Following the recently released 50s-inspired poster, which draws inspiration from the popular comic book series, Riverdale's official Twitter page released a clip with the show's executive producer explaining why they chose a 1950s timeline for the final season. In the clip, the characters "shake things up" and are, of course, dressed in the 1950s ensemble. Intending to do the show's "swan song" in a fun way, Aguirre-Sacasa said: "We were thinking, well if the kids go back to high school, and it's the 1950s, we could really do a season that was a love letter to the original Archie comics that inspired Riverdale." And while the final season pays homage to the original Archie Comics, the executive producer added that they will explore the darkness of the 1950s era. "Let's take this wholesome, innocent decade that everyone does associate with happy days and, you know, the greatest time of our lives, and the greatest decade to be a teenager... and explore the darkness of that decade."

Throughout the six seasons of the CW drama, the characters have been through a variety of dilemmas, including crime and murder. And with Season 6 introducing a comet time machine, original cast members will be back in high school for the seventh season—in the 1950s, in particular—with only Jughead (Cole Sprouse) aware of the past, struggling to take everyone back to the modern era. The Season 7 premiere episode, titled "Don't Worry, Darling," will introduce the characters in a different light, without any idea about what's happening, demonstrating how there should be something to worry about. Naturally known as a casanova in his era, Archibald "Archie" Andrews (K.J. Apa) is still the same magnetic teenager, trying to impress Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes)—once again a new girl—with his charm. Of course, the Pop's Chock' Lit Shoppe is still present, bearing the same nostalgic vibe as it did before and probably more appropriate in the era the next season is set in.

Image via The CW

The Story So Far

Riverdale has been experimental since the first season, having introduced different genres in one show. And though Riverdale has received mixed feedback due to its intricate and bonkers storyline at times, the CW series can still be considered a show that is so bad that it's good—and all for the right and weird reasons. With familiar faces returning for the next and final season—within a centuries-back timeline—the couples will be mixed up as well, changing relationship dynamics in the fictional town of Riverdale.

Apart from Sprouse, Apa, and Mendes, Lili Reinhart will return to reprise her role as Betty Cooper, as well as Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Charles Melton as Reggie Matle, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty.

Riverdale Season 7 will premiere on March 29 at 9 p.m. ET.