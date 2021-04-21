Robot Chicken is officially taking on Riverdale High, as Adult Swim has just released a trailer for The Bleepin Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special, airing Sunday, May 23 at midnight ET/PT. The special will be a half-hour animated comedy that sees the Riverdale High teens being parodied through stop-motion animation.

During the feature, beloved Archie Andrews will need to endure the action-packed return of Josie and the Pussycats as they return from outer space back to Riverdale and dive into Archie’s origin story as best the writers of Robot Chicken can tell it. The Riverdale teens will not be without a star-studded cast either, including voice actors Fred Armisen, Rachel Leigh Cook, Hugh Davidson, Donald Faison, Betty Gilpin, Clare Grant, Seth Green, Jared Harris, Jane Lynch, Jason Mantzoukas, Breckin Meyer, Ryan Phillipe, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, and Cree Summer, amongst others. If the sneak peek is anything to take note of, fans are sure in for a wild half-hour of stop-motion comedy.

Since its debut in 2005, Robot Chicken has been a modern twist on the variety/sketch show style, with stop-motion animation that brings pop-culture parodies to life in the show, and has firmly placed it amongst the top original series on Adult Swim. Robot Chicken is created, and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, along with their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, executive producing.

Though fans will still have to wait just over a month for the special to be released, it indeed gives Riverdale, Archie Comics, and Robot Chicken fans a lot to look forward to, as well as a catchy tune in the trailer for fans to get stuck in their heads. The Bleepin Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special is set to release Sunday, May 23 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. Check out the trailer for the special below.

