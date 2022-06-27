The panel will discuss the mysteries of the current season and what fans can expect to see in the Season 6 finale.

Riverdale is making its way back to San Diego this year. The CW has announced that the series will return to Hall H for its fifth and final panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Though there is no set time or date for the panel, it will occur before Riverdale airs its Season 6 finale next month.

The panel is set to focus on the events of Riverdale's current sixth season, with a special video presentation and Q&A featuring the show's producers and members of the cast. During the panel, they will discuss the new mysteries of the current season and what fans can expect to see in the Season 6 finale showdown between the core group of characters and this season's primary antagonist. Participating cast and producers have yet to be announced.

So far this season, Riverdale has seen quite its fair share of weird happenings. The season kicked off with an AU version of Riverdale, dubbed "Rivervale," a special five-episode event that picked up from the Season 5 finale but existed beyond the show's main timeline. After "Rivervale," the season resumed its standard timeline and introduced a new villain into the fold: Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea). As Percival begins his long game of taking over the town, the main crew tries to find a way to stop him, though they watch the rest of the town fall prey to Percival's unique methods of persuasion. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (K.J. Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) discover they have new abilities of their own and must contend with other personal challenges.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Riverdale' to Call it Quits After Season 7

Season 6 stars Reinhart, Apa, Sprouse, Mendes, O'Shea, Erinn Westbrook, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Drew Ray Tanner, Casey Cott, Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton, Barbara Wallace, and more. This season also saw Kiernan Shipka reprise her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina role as Sabrina Spellman. She first appeared in Riverdale during this season's fourth episode and will return again in the upcoming 19th episode.

Riverdale initially premiered in 2017 and focused on a group of small-town high school students as they faced various different mysteries, often along the vein of murder mysteries. Throughout the show's run thus far, the show has unveiled deep family secrets, brought in its own notorious serial killers, introduced cults, gangs, aliens, and so much more. The series is based on characters from the Archie comics and was developed for television by Robert Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as a writer and executive producer for the show. Riverdale is produced by Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on The CW. Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix.