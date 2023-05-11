Ah, Riverdale. Since its debut back in 2017, it’s been widely talked about on just about every platform you can imagine — though, not always for good reason. While some comments about it are genuinely positive, most come from a place of mockery, ridiculing everything from the acting, to the writing, and everything in between. (Though can we all agree that the wardrobe is great?) While the negativity isn’t entirely unwarranted, as the show has gone off the deep end on more than one occasion and has just set up camp there now, it should be noted that the show hasn’t always been bad. Sure it’s always been cheesy and campy, but that was to be expected and was honestly part of the charm. Yes, it made us cringe, but it balanced that with some genuinely interesting storylines. However, that intrigue and substance faded after Season 2, which was the series’ last good season.

Season 2 Did So Much Right

Image via The CW

Perhaps saying Riverdale had any good seasons at all is an unpopular opinion in and of itself, but as someone who watched this show religiously and has witnessed every up and down it’s experienced, I stand firm on this opinion. We can all recognize that Season 1 was the show’s best season — it was short, sweet, and complete. It had a plan, it knew what it wanted to do and how it wanted to do it and did so with finesse. The mystery of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) had viewers on their toes from start to finish and gave us a twisted, sinister conclusion to it that we couldn’t have seen coming. Season 2 once again shook up the town of Riverdale, this time by way of a masked murderer, aptly nicknamed The Black Hood. Where Season 1 simply peeled back a layer of the slimy underbelly of the town, Season 2 dove headfirst into it and revealed every single piece of sludge and rubble that’s been so long hidden.

The Season 1 finale saw everyone’s favorite dad Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) become the victim of an armed robbery at Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe. Though we had to wait until Season 2 to see if he made it, he did thankfully pull through. But that wasn’t the end of The Black Hood’s reign of terror. He would go on to claim multiple lives and torture our characters for the entire season until he was eventually revealed to be Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) A.K.A Betty Cooper’s (Lili Reinhart) dad. It was such a twisted conclusion to the mystery, and so unexpected, but brilliant all at the same time. Going back to Season 1, we saw that Betty had a dark side (see her confrontation with Chuck (Jordan Calloway) for example.) Hal’s murderous alter ego gave that side of her rhyme and reason and opened the door for a less polished, more corrupted version of Betty that was honestly quite fun to explore for a time.

Image via The CW

But it wasn’t just The Black Hood storyline that we followed in Season 2, there was another major plot line that remains one of the series best, and once again the Coopers are right in the middle of it. At the end of the first season, Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) revealed to Betty that she had gotten pregnant as a teenager and that she had given the baby up for adoption at The Sisters of Quiet Mercy — which would go on to become quite a pivotal setting for the series. The baby was not Hal’s, though we wouldn’t find out until later in the season that it was the secret love child of Alice and FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) which made Betty and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) relationship a little awkward.

We followed Betty and Alice as they sought out Chic (Hart Denton), and watched as Betty grew increasingly suspicious of her new brother, and Alice became blinded by guilt and a motivation to build a relationship with him now. Chic’s shady past (and the fact that he was revealed to be an imposter) led to the Coopers becoming wrapped up in some shady dealings of their own, and having to seek out FP’s help in hiding a dead body. It was not a good season for the Coopers, but it just showed how twisted the town’s resident golden family really was, and that there was so much more than meets the eye.

Season 2 was also the start of Riverdale’s longer seasons, as Season 1 only had a 13-episode run. Season 2 got an extension to 22 episodes, which allowed to it have a much more-drawn out mystery, as well as more character and world-building. But even though it got a longer season, it felt just as concise and thought out as the previous season. Sure it had a few stumbles, but all in all it was a win. It was also the first season to introduce the infamous Riverdale musical episode, which is quite a touchy subject among fans of the show. But arguably Season 2’s musical episode actually kind of worked, and didn’t feel quite so shoehorned into the story — it just sort of worked. Plus, who can forget that reveal of Midge’s (Emilija Baranac) dead body post-Black Hood attack during the show? Chills!

Season 2 Was the Last Great Season

Image via The CW

After Season 2 the show sort of just lost its way. It tried to keep up with what made its first two seasons so great, balancing an intriguing mystery on top of some cheesy teen drama, but somewhere along the line it just lost its charm. Going forward the show felt clunky, like it knew it had a rep for being campy and bizarre and felt the need to go bigger each time. It went from small-town mysteries with a hint of absurdity to organ-harvesting cults and superheroes. Where Season 2 benefited from a longer season, going forward the season’s lengths felt detrimental. Instead of focusing on creating a clean and concise story, the show tossed far too many things into the pot and ended up with pure absurdity.

Season 2 certainly wasn’t perfect, but it knew what it was doing and gave us some seriously iconic moments. From Penelope’s (Nathalie Boltt) woman of the night shenanigans, Hiram Lodge’s (Mark Consuelos) long-awaited arrival, and Toni Topaz’s (Vanessa Morgan) debut, plus her subsequent relationship with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). Season 2 was more than just its mystery, and it knew it too. As mentioned, the mystery was great and strong, but we really got to know our characters this time. We got to learn more about the Serpents, explored Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) difficult dynamic with her father — before it got way overdone — and peeled back layers of everyone that we didn’t know were there before. It was truly the last good season of Riverdale, and though it isn’t devoid of flaws, it should get more recognition for what it did right.