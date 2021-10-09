It has been a long time coming, but after the Riverdale season 5 finale, it seems that Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa) are finally igniting their long-burning flame, deciding they want to give a real relationship a chance. Of course, this comes after some crucial development for the characters individually and exploring the aspects of their lives that weren’t fully closed when they left high school—and Riverdale—for seven years.

Throughout the five seasons of Riverdale, there have been numerous teases that, eventually, we would see Archie Comics’ iconic couple come to life on the small screen. After all of the back and forth throughout the series’ five seasons, it felt like the day would never come when the show would give Betty and Archie the chance to be in a committed romantic relationship. And, frankly, it’s about time… even if it came at the cost of the couple having a bomb under the bed as they were about to sleep together.

While many fans have been desperately waiting for this day to come, and are now cheering for the beginning of what is, hopefully, a successful dive into this romantic relationship, some time to reflect on the ghosts of Riverdale past point to this being the best possible route for the show to take with the couple. (Much more so than if they had actually gotten together back in high school.)

RELATED: The 5 Best Horror-Fueled Episodes of 'Riverdale'

What’s Been Leading to This

Given the group’s never-ending time at Riverdale High, it seemed long overdue for Betty and Archie to be explored, shaking up the dynamics between the characters and couples as they wandered the hallways. After three full seasons mostly focused on Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie alongside Betty and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), it felt like the show had successfully driven these couples into the ground, leaving little to be desired. There was nothing fresh about the show anymore, causing many to beg for Riverdale to finally explore something different.

There were little teases for Betty and Archie fans along the way, of course. Betty’s feelings for him in Season 1, their quick kiss in Season 2… and who can forget them cheating on their long-time partners with each other at the end of Season 4? But, in the end, everything fell back into place for the long-standing couples of Riverdale. There was a norm to maintain. With the seven-year time jump at the beginning of Riverdale Season 5, it offered an opportunity to finally change things. Except it didn’t, at least not much at first. Betty and Archie returned home to Riverdale with suitcases of traumatic baggage looming over them, quickly using their single statuses to take advantage of the opportunities they never got to in high school, embracing a friends with benefits situation. However, just a couple of episodes later, it was over. Archie had acknowledged his lingering feelings for Veronica, and Betty called things off between them as she became overwhelmed by the search for her then-missing, now-deceased sister, Polly (Tiera Skovbye).

Why the Time Jump is the Perfect Time

Image via The CW

Honestly, Archie and Betty weren’t ready to pursue anything on a deeper level with each other back in high school. They were in such different places, mentally and emotionally. While Betty was chasing down serial killers, including confronting the sins of her own family, Archie was off taking up boxing and starting his own gym. It may be unpopular to say, but it’s very clear that Veronica was exactly what Archie needed in high school, just as Jughead was exactly what Betty needed. Their formative years were filled with trauma and deception, and they found a safe space with each other at the very beginning of that. When they tried to venture out of their comfort zones and endure life in Riverdale, they fell back into familiar patterns to keep their sanity intact. Leaving Riverdale changed this. No longer could the characters (or the show) easily fall back on what worked during that time, despite their efforts to do so. The wedges between everyone were too deep to easily undo.

After his time in the military, Archie came back home, haunted. He had experienced war firsthand, leaving him shaken to his core and deeply traumatized by the losses. It was the closest he has ever come to feeling anything like Betty had. Likewise, Betty came home devastated by her time away, which included being a captive of the Trash Bag Killer that she was tracking during her initial time with the FBI. Because the two hadn’t really explored what was between them during high school, they found comfort with each other, keeping things simple as friends with benefits. There were no consequences if it didn’t work out; they would remain friends after.

Image via The CW

Season 5 really felt like it had a plan—however you may think it was done—to set up Betty and Archie to embark on a serious romantic venture. If the two had just decided to get together when they got home, it wouldn’t have been satisfying, and probably wouldn’t have lasted. They needed to explore other feelings they had about being back home, seeing their high school sweethearts, and reflecting on what they want in the future. The show has always claimed that Betty and Archie are far too different to work in a romantic sense, but this season really showed the holes in that argument. Betty has consistently pushed Archie away to avoid dimming his light, but it seems that Archie has done the same to her. They rely on each other for more than just friendship. It’s stability, safety, and unconditional love. While protecting the other, they’ve both failed to realize they’re much more similar than they think, and they’ve been treating each other the exact same way. They are each other's light in the dark, and it's high time Riverdale embrace that.

Though Betty and Archie made things official at the end of the Riverdale Season 5 finale, it’s hard to believe it will last considering how long it took for this to come to fruition. But it should last, even if they do not end up together. The characters need to explore this, one way or another. They have something deep between them, something that has been there since they were kids. If it’s short-lived, it’ll be bitterly unsatisfying, both the tease of the writers finally going there and the reunification of other couples without actually finding out how Betty and Archie work romantically.

Some may claim that Betty and Archie's newfound romance is rushed, but a counter-argument is that this is exactly what a "slow burn" relationship should be. They've been through so much, separately and together, that has changed them and their relationships. But, amidst everything, they've remained, for the most part, the one constant for each other. Here's hoping we see just how beautiful and profound their romance can be when Riverdale Season 6 premieres on November 16, 2021.

KEEP READING: 'Riverdale' Season 5: Veronica Lodge Needs Stories Outside of the Show's Men

Share Share Tweet Email

'Squid Game' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who In This Wild, Deadly Competition? How many will make it out alive?

Read Next