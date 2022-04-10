Riverdale is currently in the middle of its sixth season. One of the best moments of this season’s first half has been Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch making her debut on the show as a part of their alternate reality “Rivervale” arc. Now it looks like her version of the iconic witch is making her return to Riverdale.

Reported exclusively by TVLine, Shipka will be returning in an upcoming episode this season. That is all we know at this time, but more will be revealed at Riverdale’s PolyFest panel this weekend. This news should not come as a surprise as Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has talked about having Sabrina back on the show late last year.

Shipka captured the hearts of many fans when she debuted as Sabrina on her very own Netflix show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2018. The series was the perfect blend of campy horror, twisted scares, and the classic spirit of the character from Archie Comics. While the show did get four seasons, it was abruptly canceled by Netflix in 2021 with no explanation. Many fans were left puzzled by this announcement as it was one of the most popular shows for the streamer at the time. It was made worse by the fact that the series left off with the unsatisfying ending of Sabrina dying. This made the announcement of Sabrina coming to Riverdale in late 2021 feel like redemption for how Netflix treated the character. However, many fans were left disappointed again as Sabrina was left as a five-minute glorified cameo in just a single episode.

RELATED: In Defense of 'Riverdale's Descent Into Madness

The “Rivervale” arc she first appeared in started Riverdale on a new supernatural path which has included alternate universes, superpowers, and ghostly possessions. Riverdale is starting to look more like Greendale which is perfect for Sabrina’s return. Hopefully, this time around Sabrina is in a full episode and the story has her interacting with the whole cast. Right now on the show Madelaine Petsch’s Cheryl is currently being possessed by her ancestor Abigail, so it is a safe bet that Sabrina will be called in to help with that situation.

Along with this exciting news, also comes the news that Riverdale’s next musical episode will revolve around American Psycho the musical. The book of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis was most famously made into the 2000 film starring Christian Bale as the serial killer Norman Bates. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will be co-writing that episode with Duncan Sheik writing the music and lyrics. The musical episode has become a yearly tradition for Riverdale. American Psycho is a fitting choice given the mysterious new villain of the series Percival Pickens.

There are still a lot of supernatural mysteries to solve in the back half of this season, so it is good to hear that Riverdale will not be doing any Scooby-Doo type reveals that have hindered some of the previous seasons. Seeing Shipka’s Sabrina is always wonderful, and the musical episodes are always a campy good time, so hopefully, this is all a good sign for things to come in the town of Riverdale. Also, hopefully, this Sabrina news means that The CW is considering continuing her show or giving her a new show entirely.

A Sabrina fan can dream, but we will at least learn more about the character's return to Riverdale very soon. Until then, you can binge all four seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, and Season 6 of Riverdale is currently airing on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

'Top Gun: Maverick' to Screen at CinemaCon Later This Month

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (348 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick