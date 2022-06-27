Sabrina Spellman is returning to Riverdale! The synopsis for Season 6 Episode 19, 'Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale', reveals the addition of guest star Kiernan Shipka to the upcoming episode’s cast. It appears Cheryl, and the town of Riverdale, will need Sabrina's help once again. The CW’s synopsis reveals, ‘When several of their own fall prey to Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help.’

After years of anticipation by fans, Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finally began to crossover in Season 6. The season took on the multiverse concept by exploring the 'Rivervale' universe. Hence, Shipka’s addition to the season doesn’t come as a surprise as back in April it was officially announced that the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star would make a return. She previously appeared in episode 4 earlier this season.

Shipka debuted as Sabrina the witch in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which ran for four seasons before its cancellation in 2020. She previously told Comicbook of her return, "It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn't been her in two years." Further adding,

I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I'd never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn't know how that was going to work, and I was just like, 'Oh, this fits like a glove.' And it was very fun.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Riverdale': Why That Archie and Betty Moment Came at the Right Time

Shipka will be joining the Riverdale season 6 cast which includes Petsch, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner, Erinn Westbrook, and Mädchen Amick.

Alex Pillai has directed the episode which is written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Chrissy Maroon. Riverdale airs every Sunday on the CW; Episode 19 will air on July 10.

Until then, check out the synopsis below: