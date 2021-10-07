Kiernan Shipka will officially make her debut in Season 6 of Riverdale as Sabrina Spellman, giving fans the crossover between the ongoing CW series and Netflix's now-ended Chilling Adventures of Sabrina they've always wanted. Riverdale's Season 5 finale, which culminated in the departure of one of the town's most prominent members, also hinted at the possibility of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) getting her magic on.

"We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season One, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement provided. "It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds—I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special."

Shipka also acknowledged the news by sharing a photo from the set of the CW show via her Instagram account. "from Greendale to Riverdale. See u in Season 6," she wrote, referencing the town where Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes place.

Per a synopsis provided by Warner Bros., Shipka's Sabrina Spellman will make her Riverdale debut in the fourth episode of Season 6, titled “The Witching Hour(s)":

Cheryl is performing a dangerous spell, one that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family. Luckily, she’s getting a much needed assist from everybody’s favorite twenty-something witch, the iconic Sabrina Spellman (played by Kiernan Shipka), visiting from Greendale in this years-in-the-making crossover.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina wrapped up on Netflix on December 31, 2020 after four seasons, which made for a rather surprising and somewhat disappointing ending given that the series had been unexpectedly cancelled in May that same year. But fans have been clamoring for a Sabrina-Riverdale crossover for a while now, and it seems as though Aguirre-Sacasa and the other members of the Riverdale writers' room have figured out a fun way to continue Sabrina's journey — even if the how of it is still a mystery considering the character's fate on the end of her own series. Meanwhile, Riverdale isn't the only spooky series Shipka will be appearing on; she'll also be starring in the Halloween podcast movie Treat, debuting globally on October 25 from C13Features.

Season 6 of Riverdale will premiere November 16 on The CW. Check out the announcement from Warner Bros. below:

