It’s been a while since we last journeyed into the town with pep, also known as Riverdale. The CW series is making its long-awaited returning after going on a months-long hiatus following the five-episode premiere event of Season 6, entitled “Rivervale,” and we’re finally back in the right universe. While the Season 5 finale left us with several jaw-dropping cliffhangers, Season 6 took us into the crazy realm of Rivervale, a parallel universe to Riverdale where all the town members live in a slightly different, warped world inhabited by witches and magic. With the return of Season 6 fast approaching, let’s look back at every crazy thing that happened in Rivervale and look forward to what’s to come in the newest episodes of Riverdale.

Watch the Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 Trailer

We have left the Rivervale universe for now and have returned to the town with pep. Though Riverdale seems tame compared to its counterpart, the trailer for Season 6, Episode 6, “Unbelievable,” promises that there’s still plenty of drama to be passed around. Picking up where Season 5 left off, Cheryl memorably placed a curse upon Archie, Betty, and Jughead after finding out that their ancestors murdered her own ancestor Abigail Blossom in the late 1800s when she refused to give them access to the Thornhill mines. This curse is still very much alive in the trailer for Episode 6, and Cheryl goes so far as to sit the trio down and inform them what she did. It’s highly plausible that Cheryl is taking on the role of the big bad in Riverdale now that Hiram lodge is gone for good, so look out.

When and Where to Watch Riverdale Season 6 Part 2

Not only is Riverdale shaking things up in the writers' room with magic and curses looming in the air, but it’s also changing time slots. Moving away from Tuesday nights, Season 6 will return on Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m. E.T. on The CW. Returning with Episode 6, “Unbelievable,” Riverdale will then remain on Sunday nights. If you’ve fallen behind, there’s no need to worry. Seasons 1 through 5 of Riverdale are available to stream in their entirety on Netflix and on both The CW app and website. All episodes are also available to purchase on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube. The first five episodes of Season 6 are solely available to stream on The CW, and they can also be purchased on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube.

Here's a "Rivervale" Recap ahead of Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6:

Okay, things are about to get complicated. As fans may remember, the Season 5 finale of Riverdale was pretty explosive. Airing all the way back in October 2021, Betty and Archie were getting hot and heavy in the Andrews household when they heard a tick coming from under the bed. Revealed to be a bomb set by the now banished Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) as a going-away present, the season ends on a bleak note as the timer on the bomb counts down to zero. That’s the last we heard from Riverdale entering Season 6, where a new, even weirder town exists called Rivervale.

Taking on an approach à la The Twilight Zone, Rivervale finds Jughead Jones breaking the fourth wall by narrating every episode as he stares directly into the camera dressed in a swanky suit. All the town members wake up in Rivervale with no memory of Riverdale ever existing, and the town is revealed to be a parallel universe where magical creatures, monsters, and even the devil himself exist.

Memorably, Archie is killed off in the first episode of the Rivervale event during a sacrificial ceremony in the woods led by Cheryl that emulates Midsommar, and the four episodes that follow are completely unconcerned with the events that took place in Season 5. In this universe, no bomb has been set off by Hiram Lodge, and everyone is going on about their lives in ignorant bliss. Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle are still the dream team in all their business endeavors, Betty is solving crimes for the FBI, and Jughead and Tabitha are living together.

At the center of Rivervale is an all-powerful Cheryl, who even meets up with fellow witch Sabrina Spellman in the highly anticipated crossover event in the fourth episode, “The Witching Hour(s).” Portrayed by Kiernan Shipka in the Netflix original series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she arrives from the town of Greendale to help Cheryl and the rest of the Blossom clan perform a complicated spell in service of Nana Rose. In this universe, there’s no denying that Cheryl has magic in her blood as it's always been hinted at in the Riverdale world, and she fully embraces it thanks to Sabrina’s support.

The five-episode event then ends when Jughead becomes aware of this strange new reality and realizes that he along with the entire town are existing within a parallel universe that is threatening to implode. With the help of Ethel Muggs (Shannon Purser) and Dilton Doily (Major Corda), he discovers both worlds can exist at the same time as long as he becomes the story generator for Rivervale. Stating that the opposite of destruction is creation, the Rivervale Jughead comes to the conclusion that as long as he never stops writing stories for the town members of Rivervale to enact, it will prevent them from bleeding into the Riverdale universe. We then leave the world of Rivervale behind with an isolated Jughead seated at his desk in the bunker where he’ll stay forever at his typewriter in order to save the strange, parallel universe where nightmares and dreamscapes exist. Bye Rivervale!

Now, after five tumultuous episodes, we jump back into the town of Riverdale. Returning once more to the Season 5 finale, Betty and Archie are back in Archie’s bed moments before the bomb explodes and we once again hear a tick. Then, in a change of events, Betty gets a panicked call telling her to get out of the house by an anonymous caller. Before we know if they escape in time, the screen quickly jumps to Jughead asleep in Archie’s garage at his typewriter where he gets rudely awakened by the bomb’s explosion. A whirlwind of chaos and confusion, that’s where the story ended in December 2021, and we’ll (hopefully) finally know what’s happened after the bomb goes off in addition to who called Betty to warn her when Season 6 returns on Sunday night.

Riverdale Season 6 Cast and Character Guide: Who Will Be Returning?

The whole gang is getting back together again! KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse are all returning as Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones in Season 6 Part 2. Madeline Petsch of course is also returning as the resident hell-raiser, Cheryl Blossom. The rest of the main cast is back as well, with Charles Melton starring as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper.

As it was already announced, Mark Consuelos has left The CW series for good and will not be returning for Season 6. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see the resurrection and return of other various town members. Everything old is new again, as Hermione Lodge has seemingly made her triumphant return to Riverdale. Portrayed by actress Marisol Nichols, Hermione is back in the Season 6, Episode 6 trailer after moving to the Big Apple in Season 5 to become a reality TV star. It’s unclear what role she’ll play in the episodes to come, but rest assured we’ll see a mother-daughter reunion of epic proportions.

Also returning is a slightly less redeemable parent, who is none other than Hal Cooper. Known as the now-deceased black hood serial killer and portrayed by Lochlyn Munro, his former co-star and TV wife Mädchen Amick posted a picture to Instagram of them on set as the Coopers for Season 6 in March. Smiling in a selfie, Amick wrote in the caption: “Ruh roh… he’s back! 😱😘 Alice & Hal’s history deepens...” hinting that we may finally get a backstory to the Coopers' complicated and twisted relationship. It’ll be intriguing to see how Hal will play a role in the pandemonium throughout this season.

What to Expect in Riverdale Season 6 Part 2

Whenever Riverdale is concerned, nothing is set in stone. Killers can be your father, neighbors can be cult leaders, and witches are just a town over. That being said, some things seem to be a lock-in for Season 6. After five torturous seasons for die-hard fans, Barchie is finally a thing. The boy and girl next door, Archie and Betty, are together and stronger than ever. Assuming they’ve survived the bomb blast thanks to the last-minute phone call, they’ll continue on in their newfound love for each other while Betty works for the FBI and Archie continues on with Andrews Construction. Also, don’t forget about the Trash Bag Killer, as he’s sure to come back and haunt Betty in terrifying ways after calling her up during the Season 5 finale to let her know he’s alive and well.

Now to the good stuff. Cheryl is going to be causing mayhem in Season 6, and she’s out for vengeance. Thanks to the ever-flowing fountain of wisdom that is Nana Rose, Cheryl discovered that her ancestor Abigail Blossom was burned at the stake by Archie, Betty, and Jughead’s ancestors. Deciding to set the same curse on them that Abigail did all those years ago in the moments before she was set on fire, we’ll see if the magic from the Rivervale universe transfers over into Riverdale. Never one to go quietly into the night, Cheryl is going to be causing more problems in Riverdale, so everyone better get ready.

And now on to Riverdale power couple Veronica and Reggie, also known as Varchie. In addition to being romantic partners, the end of Season 5 found the pair making plans to expand their business empire by running a casino in town. There are several roadblocks they must jump through to get there, starting with the newly formed town council having to approve their plans before they can proceed. Knowing Varchie, they’ll have a plan in no time to make their dreams come true in a Bonnie and Clyde-like fashion.

And last but certainly not least, Jughead and Tabitha have also moved in together, thereby taking their relationship to the next level (Bughead fans weep). It’s all sunshine and roses for Jughead, as he’s also back to work at Riverdale High School, where he will lead the school newspaper in reporting all the major happenings within the town of Riverdale, which we should know by now is no easy task.

