Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 7 Episode 1 of Riverdale.For six seasons of The CW’s Riverdale, we have watched our beloved Archie characters — Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), and relative newcomer Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — take on cult leaders, serial killers, and criminal masterminds as their small town has been under siege by darkness, despair, and death. All the while, they’ve followed their hearts to make some unexpected choices and explored various romantic partners that have greatly shifted their futures in various ways, bringing us to where we last saw the characters in the sixth season. However, following a wicked cliffhanger, Riverdale Season 7 has greatly changed things for these characters.

The final season picks up in 1955 as Veronica Lodge makes her way to Riverdale once again, as a callback to her arrival in the pilot episode. All the characters are, to a greater extent than ever before, similar to their comic counterparts, particularly Archie who fits the “all-American” teenager stereotype like never before. In many ways, it’s a reboot of sorts with the characters’ memories wiped clean and the story ignoring various events that have happened over the previous six seasons. Betty and Veronica’s respective fathers, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), are alive and kicking, though only one has graced us with his presence thus far. Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines), whose murder started the series, is no more, replaced as Cheryl’s twin by Julien (Nicholas Barasch). That doesn’t mean all is forgotten, though, as Jughead recalls perfectly exactly what their lives were before. So, how exactly did they wind up in the 1950s? Let’s break down what we know after that intense premiere episode.

‘Riverdale’ Season 6 and Bailey’s Comet

In the sixth season of Riverdale, the characters were facing off against super-powered villain Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) after a shift in the space-time continuum, a bomb, and Betty and Archie’s makeout session brought together their familiar town with a version of their town from an alternate universe — Rivervale. When things were restored, Percival broke free into this universe from the supernatural Rivervale, bringing along his abilities and some for the rest of the characters. Flash forward to the end of the season and the characters have stopped Percival, but not before he set Bailey’s Comet on a collision course with Riverdale, setting up an extinction-level event.

While preparing for the end, Cheryl and Veronica thought up a way to potentially stop the comet, so Veronica used her ability to extract each person’s power and gave them all to Cheryl to supercharge her witchy talents to stop the comet from hitting their town. Though it seems Cheryl is successful, we’re left with the cliffhanger of the characters back in 1955.

The ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Premiere Answers the Big Question

Throughout the premiere of Riverdale Season 7, Jughead is desperately looking for an answer to explain how they ended up in 1955 and why he is the only one who remembers. He first tries to consult with Tabitha, Riverdale’s guardian angel, about what happened, but she doesn’t remember anything either. Then, his hope is to make all of his friends remember, so he pulls out the time capsule they buried after they graduated from high school (the first time) and uses the items they deposited in the cooler to try to jog their memories, to no avail. Finally, his only guess is that the return of Bailey’s Comet will restore things to normal, but he learns the comet isn’t supposed to arrive for another two years.

By the episode’s end, Jughead has started to lose a bit of his sanity, questioning whether this life is real and whether he dreamed of living in the future. But, a visit from Tabitha — the real Tabitha, not the version we’ve seen previously — at Pop’s sets him straight. Tabitha explains to Jughead that, despite Cheryl’s effort to destroy it, Bailey’s Comet collided with Riverdale and indeed caused the extinction-level event they had been warned of. However, before it hit, Tabitha used her remaining life force to transport everyone back to 1955. Her hope? To set the wheels in motion to create a better Riverdale in the future, which was already on the brink of moral and societal collapse before Percival arrived and, subsequently, destroyed everything.

Before she can return them to the present day, Tabitha must use her angelic abilities to explore and unwind the various timelines that shifted together when the comet struck Riverdale to see if it’s possible to actually change things and prevent the events of their own timeline. Given the infinite number of timelines that have become knotted, it’s going to take a while, but Tabitha hopes keeping her friends in the 1950s will allow them to create the change necessary to save their present to bend the moral arc of their universe toward justice. Tabitha continues and explains that Jughead was never meant to remember their lives, and her reason for visiting this timeline is to make him forget, so he doesn’t go insane or further corrupt the timeline and create any more ripples in the space-time continuum by asking too many questions. As they share one more kiss, Tabitha starts the process of removing his memories, but Jughead runs home to his abandoned train car to write down their stories. But, he doesn’t make it in time, only managing to write down the words “bend towards justice” before his mind is wiped clean and his new life begins.

The change Tabitha is hoping for has seemingly already started with Toni and Betty’s story regarding the murder of Emmett Till, ultimately triggering a conversation that Jughead explains might not have happened for decades otherwise. How much more change must happen before it’s safe to return to their time remains to be seen, but Tabitha’s explanation does account for this major shift in storytelling and the otherwise inexplicable changes we see in the premiere episode. Meanwhile, how much can the characters change without their memories intact? That will be an intriguing question going into the next few episodes, though it does seem like we’ll be stuck in the 1950s for a while.

Riverdale Season 7 continues Wednesdays on The CW.