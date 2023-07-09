The CW’s Riverdale is, unfortunately, known for changing things on a whim. They occasionally drop storylines suddenly and send characters spinning in new directions in nearly every episode. While still creating a (mostly) cohesive tale for Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and the rest of our beloved Riverdaliens, it’s one of the cruxes that has turned people away from the show along this seven-season journey. In Riverdale Season 7, this has again happened with what was the most promising aspect of the unexpected season premiere. What was (seemingly) cut? The message Angel Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) left Jughead with: Bend towards justice. But, to understand, let’s back it up a little bit.

Why Are Characters in the ‘50s in ‘Riverdale’ Season 7?

Long story short, a demon named Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) arrived in town in Riverdale Season 6 from the supernatural-filled alternate dimension of Rivervale. With his appearance in this world, the characters began to develop supernatural abilities of their own. For instance, Betty could see auras around those who were dangerous, while Jughead began to hear others’ thoughts and could dig deep enough into someone’s mind to hear their memories, too. The most important power fell to Tabitha, which was chronokinesis, allowing her to jump through time. This became invaluable in the fight against Percival, trying to find a path to stop this supposedly indestructible and unbeatable foe. When the gang did stop Percival by returning him to his home dimension and getting some help from the devil himself, he left them in the middle of one last attack. Percival changed the direction of Bailey’s Comet, sending it hurtling toward the town, which would have caused an extinction-level event. The others gave Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) their powers to supercharge her witchy abilities, but, sadly, it was not enough.

Thus, using her abilities to manipulate time, Tabitha sent all of the characters back to the ‘50s to live as teenagers once more as she sifted through tangled timelines to try to find an answer about how to return to the present day and save Riverdale from ever allowing Percival’s attack to occur. Jughead was the only one left with his memories in the Season 7 premiere, and he pleaded with the others to remember until, at the end of the episode, he was visited by the real Tabitha. She explained that, as she sifted through timelines, they all needed to make a change in the ‘50s to put Riverdale on a different course for the future. However, to prevent him from losing his mind, Tabitha removed Jughead’s memories, too. He ran home, trying to write down Tabitha’s message, but only ended up with the key three words: Bend towards justice. And, 14 episodes later, this message has yet to come into play again.

This 'Riverdale' Storyline Had Real Potential

At first, it seemed like this would play into what the series had going on with Ethel (Shannon Purser). Her parents were murdered by a wild Milkman, but everyone was blaming Ethel for the attack. As her only friend, and vice versa, Jughead was digging into this and trying to find the truth, only to be met with injustice at every step along the way. When the murderer struck again, killing Jughead’s mentor/favorite author, the injustice deepened. That is until the murderer returned for Ethel, who struck him down instead. Then, this was dropped. Likewise, it felt like the story surrounding Cheryl, Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott), and Clay (Karl Walcott) played into this. The repressive and oppressive nature of the ‘50s hit them the hardest — at least of the main characters — as they tried to open up about who they are in the middle of a deeply homophobic era and surrounded by those who would wish them harm if they found out the truth. Yet, their story has not truly played any part in developing Tabitha’s message either. Instead, it feels like the writers have completely forgotten about said message. The ‘50s story as a whole has focused on elements that feel pulled directly from the comics that, until now, didn’t fit into what Riverdale had become. Thus, it is quite clear that Tabitha’s message — or at least the original plan for how things would progress this season — has been changed several times over, making it all but pointless.

Abandoning This Has Hurt 'Riverdale'

Taking a completely different route, exploring nothing related to this message, makes so much of this season — and the show — feel pointless. So much of the present-day storyline revolved around protecting their town and making it a better place through their hard work and dedication. After Percival, it seemed like the series could spend the final season finally focusing on restoration efforts as the characters put the pieces of their lives in place for the future (something they hadn’t ever really been able to do before). Instead, they’re transported to the past and, as far as we know (based on interviews and behind-the-scenes content), they aren’t leaving the ‘50s. So, the Riverdale we’ve watched for years ended with a comet striking town and destroying everything. Cool. This story also could have been an interesting chance to explore how life has changed from the '50s to the present day, or not changed so much in some ways, which would have been incredibly timely to explore with all that is going on in the world.

Additionally, abandoning this story has also screwed over the real Tabitha — not the ‘50s version — and her romance with Jughead. At this point, the characters don’t even have their memories back, so Jughead doesn’t even recall the deep, loving, and complex romance he shared with Tabitha in his former life. Tabitha is off in the timelines, trying desperately to find a solution to a problem we now know won’t be solved. So, she could have been around this season instead of poorly written out and replaced by a “clone” for all intents and purposes. Even if the message does come back into play in the series’ final episodes, there’s no time left to explore the complicated truth of the message and what it would actually mean to try to change the world and set the future on a new course. There’s no time to do the story (or the characters involved) justice.

