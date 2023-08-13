Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Riverdale Season 7, Episode 17

The CW’s Riverdale has been tackling heavy topics and themes since we were first swept into this town and the lives of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan). While the series hasn’t always — or, really, ever — addressed these properly, there have been attempts to dig into how these stories impact our beloved characters. There are usually layers to how well any given situation has been handled, and most of the time we can say that the series at least learned from a misstep. However, Riverdale Season 7, which has transported the characters to a new life in the ‘50s with no memories of what has come before, proves that the powers that be did not learn one of the series’ biggest mistakes after all, which is particularly disappointing as the series is winding down to an end.

Archie and Ms. Grundy’s So-Called Relationship in ‘Riverdale’ Season 1

As soon as Riverdale began, it was rightfully and brutally criticized for its portrayal of the so-called relationship between 15-year-old Archie and his teacher Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). The show had Archie and Grundy sneaking around as if it were a secret affair between two consenting lovers. Few, like Veronica, called the situation out for how repulsive it was, while not even the parents — including Archie’s own father — addressed the underlying implications of sexual assault, grooming, and pedophilia. She was written out episodes later, returning to be murdered by the Black Hood later as she made her move on another teenage boy across the river in Greendale. So, while the show and writers obviously understood the gravity of what Ms. Grundy was doing by showcasing her as a serial predator, it became baffling for the many seasons that followed that the series never actually addressed the trauma that she inflicted upon Archie.

'Riverdale' Season 6 Finally Addressed the Elephant in the Room

After years of blatantly ignoring Archie’s experience with Ms. Grundy, Riverdale Season 6, Episode 13 revisits the subject in a rare glimpse of cohesiveness and depth for the series that has become known for its wild and wacky stories. With Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) bringing forth the darkness that has long lurked in town, Archie (with Betty’s assistance) confronts the reality of how the trauma related to Ms. Grundy grooming him shaped so much of his life. Because Ms. Grundy was his music teacher, it ruined music for him. Music was a safe space for him to address his thoughts and feelings, and the series subsequently dropped Archie’s interest in pursuing it after the first season to embrace more physical, violent outlets — that, more often than not, got Archie shirtless and sweaty. Finally acknowledging the trauma, with the proper term used for what actually happened to Archie, was a pivotal moment in his growth and his journey. So, given this uncharacteristically thoughtful and deep explanation, it makes the series revisiting Ms. Grundy and the events in Archie’s story in Season 7 even more disappointing.

‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Sickeningly Repeats History

In Riverdale Season 7, Episode 16, the series once again makes a grave mistake by having teenagers Archie and Reggie (Charles Melton) sleep with grown woman Twyla Twyst (Alaina Huffman) — together. Of course, they have no memories of their lives before, so neither can recognize the wrongness of the situation. It’s treated as a joke, showcasing that the writers learned absolutely nothing from the criticism they received back in the first season over their depiction of Archie and Ms. Grundy’s dynamic, despite telling an impactful and emotional story of Archie finally accepting how he was groomed by his teacher. Then, Episode 17 makes matters even worse. As if it wasn’t bad enough that Archie was once again assaulted by a grown woman, Ms. Grundy is back teaching at Riverdale High and the series immediately begins to revisit the dynamic between her and Archie.

All over again, Grundy is Archie’s private tutor and coaching him on his passion for poetry — mimicking his interest in music and songwriting back in the first season. Considering how her involvement destroyed his love for music the first time, it’s horrible to watch her become involved in his poetry and taint it again. And, as if that all wasn’t bad enough, the series once again makes a mockery of Archie’s trauma for a “fun” story about Archie writing and publicly reading a poem he wrote about how much he wants to sleep with Ms. Grundy. Frankly, it’s sickening to watch a subject so sensitive and harmful be treated like a gag with only a handful of episodes left.

Those In Charge of 'Riverdale's Final Season Clearly Learned Nothing

While this could be said for so much of the final season, it’s quite disappointing to see the writers repeat the same (or similar) mistakes they made earlier on. Instead of using this soft reboot (of sorts) to rewrite their high school years and give them an experience worthy of remembering, they’re repeating the same missteps as before. This was an opportunity to do something different and showcase the characters’ growth. When it comes to this topic, it’s sad to see how Riverdale continues to not take Archie’s trauma seriously or understand the gravity of what he went through and how that would impact his self-image and self-worth for (in all likelihood) the rest of his life. There was an opportunity here to show Archie finally understanding the situation — something he wasn’t able or equipped to do as a teenager the first time — and prevent it from happening again. But, the writers doubled down and let him be traumatized all over again by two women this time. Unlike the writers clearly believe, this isn’t a joke. To treat it as such, and do it all over again for no reason at all, adds to a growing list of reasons why this final season is such an absolute and utter failure and is not a respectable sendoff for most of these beloved characters — minus Cheryl and Toni.

