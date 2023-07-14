Only six episodes remain until RIverdale officially ends, and The CW series is pulling out all the guest cast stops for its seventh and final season. Just a couple of episodes ago, the series brought back four prior cast members, and another fan-favorite is on the way. According to a recently released synopsis, Ashleigh Murray is confirmed to reprise her role as Josie McCoy for Episode 17 of the season. It is slated to air on Wednesday, August 2.

Entitled "A Different Kind of Cat," the episode follows Betty (Lili Reinhart) as she pursues a new goal of publishing her own book, with some help from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott), and Clay (Karl Walcott) will host a screening of Hollywood star Josie McCoy's latest film at the Babylonium, and Josie will be in town for the whole affair. Additionally, Archie (KJ Apa) continues with his poetry.

Who Is Josie McCoy?

Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy was part of Riverdale since its premiere episode in 2017. Josie was a Riverdale High student who was part of the girl group Josie and the Pussycats, which also included Asha Ashanti (as Asha Bromfield) as Melody and Hayley Law as Valerie. Eventually, the group disbanded and Josie chose to pursue her solo music career, heading on the road to tour with father near the end of Season 3. Murray later returned as a guest star in Luke Perry's memorial episode in Season 4 and again in Season 5. In the latter episode, Josie was MIA from her tour, returning to Riverdale to enlist everyone's help to investigate her father's death. Murray also starred as Josie in the short-lived Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene in 2020.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Riverdale' Has Officially Wrapped Its Final Season

What's Next for Riverdale Season 7?

Next week's episode, airing July 19, will focus on the town's annual Miss Teen Riverdale pageant, which Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, and Toni all sign up for. However, they will join forces to ensure that Ethel (Shannon Purser) has a fair shot. The following week, July 26, Veronica will host another screening at the Babylonium, but this time just meant for the guys — Julian (Nicholas Barasch), Archie, and Reggie (Charles Melton). That same episode will also see the return of Tiera Skovbye as Betty's older sister Polly. Meanwhile, Jughead will continue to battle censorship, and, at some point, Betty and Veronica may or may not continue to address the romantic tension between them that came out during the musical episode.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Watch the latest promo for the series below: