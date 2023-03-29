The year is 2023, but tonight Riverdale is taking us back to 1955 with its Season 7 premiere. Following Cheryl's defeat of the comet last season, she and the others now find themselves in the past, though only Jughead is aware. As such, the upcoming final season now sees its characters in a different light. One such character is Betty Cooper, played by Lili Reinhart, who thinks the time jump is a great opportunity for the show.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reinhart talked a bit about playing a teenager again for Season 7, first noting that while it's funny, it's also "been fun to lean into the innocence." She continued by sharing why heading back to high school was a needed reset for Riverdale, adding that she enjoyed being able to show a new side of Betty.

"It's a reset, which our show needed, and it's brought a really nice coming home feeling for the last season. It's going back to our roots, in a sense. I think our show has done every genre — which is great because I know I'll never be a part of a project that allows me to truly play and do literally everything in one show with one character — but it does feel nice to be able to show this side of Betty that people haven't really seen. It's this young, fiery, curious Betty. She's in this repressed environment, and she's really trying to get out, and it's fun to watch her push against people who are trying to control her."

Additionally, as viewers know by now, one ship that has sailed, sunk, and sailed again within the series is that of "Barchie," aka Betty and Archie (KJ Apa). Reinhart teased that Barchie fans are "going to be well-fed," especially because of how the new side of Betty will shift what's been established with Barchie previously. This falls right in line with what showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said previously about how the relationships will shift throughout the season.

Betty Cooper Has Been Through the Wringer

From Riverdale's most grounded first season through the bonkers end of Season 6, Betty Cooper has been through quite her share of trauma. She learned that her father, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro), was the town's serial killer the Black Hood. It later sent Betty down a dark spiral as she learned she inherited the "serial killer gene" from Hal, causing her to question her own darkness. More recently, she found herself as a person of great interest to the Trash Bag Killer, which also gave the show a chance to place her in a Silence of the Lambs-esque situation. And while it seems Betty is a bit of a magnet for serial killers, that only cracks the surface of everything she's experienced. Let's hope 1955 Betty gets a nice reprieve. She deserves it.

Riverdale returns tonight at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming the next day on The CW app and website. Check out the official season 7 premiere synopsis and the latest teaser below: