There are only six episodes left of Riverdale’s seventh and final season — and while we’re desperate to find out whether we’re ever returning to the present-day timeline of the show, and if the events of this season are even real, the biggest question on our minds is actually this: who will end up with whom? Romance has always been a big part of Riverdale, and it’s probably fair to say that shippers of various pairings make up a significant portion of the show’s fandom. But the endgame couples, at this point, are anyone’s guess. Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), aka Choni, seem like a solid bet, but as for the core four of Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), we're at a loss.

The series has been long-ruled by the powerhouse ships of Barchie (Betty and Archie), Varchie (Veronica and Archie), and Bughead (Betty and Jughead), but this season has teased new connections, like Veronica and Jughead and Betty and Reggie (Charles Melton). But perhaps it was all an elaborate ruse to distract from the real endgame: Betty and Veronica, or as they’re affectionately known by fans, Beronica. In recent episodes, an arc between the two girls was set up, establishing that they — or at least the 1950s, age-regressed, amnesiac versions of themselves — have feelings for each other and are swearing off Archie for good. There are so many options that we're spoiled for choice, but we hope out of all the possibilities, Beronica is the one that sticks. After everything they've been through, Betty and Veronica deserve to get their happily ever after, and nobody is better suited to them than they are with each other.

Beronica Is One of the Best — And Most Important — 'Riverdale' Dynamics

Image via The CW

The dynamic between “good girl” Betty and “bad girl” Veronica has forever been the heart and soul of Riverdale. The two consistently disprove preconceived notions that they shouldn’t get along, and that Archie will inevitably get in the way of their friendship; they support each other unconditionally and value their relationship above everything else. Yes, everyone on Riverdale has made awful decisions and has been terrible to one another at some point; Betty and Veronica have certainly had their ups and downs, but they also have an unbreakable bond and a genuine love between them.

The evolution from this friendship into romance feels like a natural progression, and actresses Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes — who have continuously sold the material on Riverdale, no matter how goofy — have some of the best chemistry in the cast. Their scenes are perpetually a highlight, but in later seasons, many people feel that the partnership between Beronica has been neglected, underdeveloped, and underutilized. We’re loving how much they’re sharing the screen together in Season 7, even more so now that the series is beginning to take their connection more seriously.

A Beronica Endgame Is a Feminist Twist That Subverts Predictable Tropes

Image via The CW

Let’s be real: love triangles haven’t been compelling in about ten years, particularly ones where two girls compete for the affection of one guy. After seeing Veronica and Betty be pitted against each other for six seasons, it would be a much-welcomed twist to see them find love with one another instead. As of the show’s latest episode, Archie seems to be focusing on his own self-discovery anyway, so it would make sense to cap his storyline off with him still single, but having found himself in the process. After entertaining Beronica for the first time, it would feel a little regressive for the series to backtrack and conclude with Archie “picking” one of the two girls, leaving the other heartbroken. A Beronica endgame instead would be surprising and memorable for all the right reasons.

Sexuality and sexual liberation is a key theme in Season 7 of Riverdale, so it makes sense that Betty and Veronica are only now starting to explore their queerness. Besides, in a show known for its random, nonsensical, and outlandish plots, this would by far be one of its more realistic “plot twists.” There's no reason why Cheryl, Toni, and Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) have to be the only main LGBTQIA+ characters. As for Jughead, he’s had limited romantic entanglement this season, so it would be interesting to see if Riverdale goes down the route of the comics, which confirmed the character to be asexual in 2016. Previously, he was involved with Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), who's been MIA for most of this season.

Sorry, Shippers — Barchie, Varchie, and Bughead Are Boring Now

Image via The CW

Barchie, Varchie, and Bughead still have big fanbases, so it’s impossible for the show to make everyone happy — but they’ve previously enjoyed significant stretches of their ships being canon, and honestly, all three duos feel stale now. Riverdale has a habit of going round in circles with its romances, and we feel like we’ve seen enough of Barchie’s will-they-won’t-they and Varchie and Bughead’s on-again-off-again sagas to last a lifetime. A Beronica endgame would definitely please viewers who have rooted for them since their flirtatious friendship in the early seasons, which commenced when they shared a kiss during a cheerleading routine in the show’s pilot. The ship feels fun and new, which is in the spirit of a series that's constantly trying different things and never takes itself too seriously.

Knowing Riverdale, a lot could happen between now and the finale, and we find it hard to believe that they’re done exploring all potential romantic pairings. You could tell us that the endgame ships are Reggie and Archie or a Betty, Veronica, and Jughead throuple, and we wouldn’t be fazed. Maybe this season is all just a big dream, and none of it will matter in the end; who can say whether we'll ever see our heroes' contemporary adult counterparts again? Deep down, we know that the best way to enjoy Riverdale is to abandon all shipping attachments and buckle up for the absurd, bizarre ride. But despite it all, we’re embarrassingly invested in these characters, especially Betty and Veronica, and we can’t think of a more fitting ending for them than with each other.