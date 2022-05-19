After a magical and sometimes chaotic seven season run, The CW’s Riverdale will see its characters bowing out next year. An incredibly popular series among its cable and Netflix fanbases, the cancellation of Riverdale is bound to upset some viewers who thought they would have years left running amuck with the teenagers-turned-adults of the series. Followers breathed a sigh of relief when, in March, the Archie comic-based show was renewed for a seventh season alongside fellow up-in-the-air series The Flash and titles that we expected to see sticking around such as Walker and Kung Fu. It will now head to The CW’s long-running-series graveyard where it will rest alongside other greats such as Legends of Tomorrow and Legacies.

Raking in over 100 episodes (so far) over its broadcasting career, Riverdale solidified its name in young adult programming when it first landed on the network in 2017. It would soon end up on Netflix where it would reach a broader crowd, with older demographics also tuning in to see the characters of Archie comics as they never would have expected. It also didn’t hurt that they threw several legendary ‘80s and ‘90s film and TV stars in the mix. Dropping the wholesome crew from Riverdale High School into present day, the series tackles issues surrounding sex and drugs … and a lot of murder. Mixing fantastical with reality, Riverdale is a series during which audiences need to hold tightly onto their suspension of disbelief - Veronica running an underground speakeasy? Okay! Archie starts a teenage fighting ring? Sure! But that’s what’s made it such a hit. To be fair, it does take a plunge off the deep end several times, but there’s something about the characters and their lives that continues to pull us back time and time again.

Riverdale is also to thank for launching several of its stars into (or further into) stardom. The cast is just as unbelievable as the fact that these very adult actors were meant to be teenagers and includes KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton, and Vanessa Morgan with Luke Perry playing the role of Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, until he passed away in 2019. The Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa developed series also saw an incredible amount of recurring and guest stars including Skeet Ulrich, Molly Ringwald, Mark Consuelos, Marisol Nichols, Kiernan Shipka, and Chad Michael Murray.

While we’ll be sad to let go of our pals from Riverdale, this finally sets the cast members free of their obligations and allows them to move on to other things. Over the years, several actors have voiced their excitement for what lies beyond the town boundaries of Riverdale and now we’ll get to see their careers advance just as they should. One thing’s for sure, we’ll always have La Bonne Nuit.

Riverdale Season 6 is currently airing on The CW.

