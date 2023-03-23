It's back to the basics for Riverdale's final season. In this seventh season of the beloved Archie comics adaptation, we take a blast to the past as the characters find themselves stuck in the 1950s. Everyone is blissfully unaware of the time warp except Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who takes it upon himself to convince them that they need to go back to the future. But everything is turned upside down in this new alternate version of Riverdale, and characters we all know and love have been turned into different versions of themselves, making Jughead's quest to convince them that they're stuck in the wrong decade much more difficult.

Throughout its run, Riverdale's taken its characters on a wild ride and has had them live many different lives. Take a look below to find out what's different about the gang in this new alternate reality and what the cast has planned for life after Riverdale.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

It's 1955, and Archie is back to his wholesome heartthrob roots. While Archie will pursue the newly arrived Veronica Lodge for a date to the school sock hop, he will also romance his other comic book love interests as well. In this new reality, Archie is going steady with Cheryl Blossom and planning to marry her, but there's more to their imminent nuptials than what meets the eye. Archie's also grabbing milkshakes with the girl next door Betty, his actual girlfriend in their real timeline. Will Archie remove his rose-colored glasses, see his engagement to Cheryl for what it is, and see that Betty is the girl for him? We'll find out soon enough.

Throughout Riverdale's run, KJ Apa has starred in movies like The Hate U Give, The Last Summer, I Still Believe, and Songbird. He can be seen next in the film One Fast Move opposite Euphoria's Eric Dane and Outer Banks' Austin North.

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

The iconic girl next door and budding journalist is back, but this time around, she's wearing poodle skirts and bobby socks. When we first meet her, Betty is taking a stand alongside Toni and Tabitha against Principal Featherhead concerning freedom of the press. Betty is dating neither Jughead nor Archie. Instead, it's Kevin who's become the apple of Betty's eye and Betty's intent on having her way with him at Lovers Lane. Although Kevin doesn't reciprocate Betty's feelings, Betty shares quite a few milkshakes with Archie, which is definitely a nod to their relationship in their actual timeline. This version of Betty is keen on exploring her sexuality even though the decade she lives in is one of the most restrictive and repressed of the 20th century.

Since she first stepped into the role, Lili Reinhart has starred in several movies, such as Hustlers, opposite Jennifer Lopez. With her production company, she also produced and starred in Prime Video's Chemical Hearts and Netflix's Look Both Ways.

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Arriving from the sunny skies and beaches of California, Hollywood starlet Veronica Lodge splashes the Riverdale social scene, just like her New York City heiress did in the pilot episode back in 2017. She's moved to Riverdale for reasons unknown. Veronica may have enchanted the whole town on arrival, but much to the surprise of everyone, it seems as though Jughead has caught her eye. They might be going steady this season.

Camila Mendes has made a name for herself as Gen-Z's answer to Blair Waldorf with her role in Netflix's campy teen comedy Do Revenge. Up next, she will be starring in rom-com Upgraded alongside Shadow and Bones' Archie Renaux, and Música, directed by her current boyfriend, multi-hyphenate Rudy Mancuso. Not only that, but she'll also star opposite O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Bad Bunny in American Sole.

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

As the brooding narrator of the series, Jughead, as always, is the only character to know that something is wrong. He's painfully aware that the gang doesn't belong in 1955 and desperately tries to convince them to go back. But with this new reality comes different versions of his friends that surprise him, including the one and only Veronica Lodge setting her sights on him, who has never shown him the time of day. On the other hand, Jughead finds himself drawn to Tabitha Tate, his girlfriend in their actual timeline. It remains to be seen whether he'll pursue Veronica or follow where his heart truly lies with Tabitha.

A former Disney Channel star, Sprouse has found success outside of Riverdale in sweet romantic dramas and comedies like Five Feet Apart with Haley Lu Richardson and Moonshot with Lana Condor. He can be seen in the upcoming movies I Wish You All The Best and Undercover. He will also star in Diablo Cody's highly anticipated Lisa Frankenstein, which co-stars Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton as the titular character.

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Last season, Cheryl was the second coming of the Scarlet Witch, but this time she's a closeted queen bee in the 1950s coming to terms with her sexuality during a time that wasn't very kind to queer people. Cheryl has a rivalry with Veronica Lodge when she first arrives in Riverdale and poses a direct threat to her budding connection with a certain fellow redhead. Cheryl becomes engaged to the delectable Archie Andrews but longs for the artistic Toni Topaz. Will she be able to rise above the societal pressures that ran rampant in 1955, or will she follow her own heart?

Petsch may be back to play the zinger-slinging HBIC one final time, but that won't be the last time we'll see her on our screens as another scream queen in the remake of the cult classic, The Strangers. She's also recently starred in rom-coms like Hotel For the Holidays and About Fate.

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Kevin Keller is a local crooner and a nerdy square stuck in the closet. In a time when gay people are persecuted, Kevin has to grapple with his sexuality in secret. He dates his Betty to cover up his lack of interest in girls. It remains to be seen how far Kevin takes his relationship with Betty, but the truth is bound to come out one way or another, especially with Betty keen on having sex. Casey Cott can be found in upcoming movies The Mascot and Black Spartans.

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

In another life, Toni Topaz was the one who got away from Cheryl Blossom, but it seems like this new reality might give the two a chance to get back together, even if it's in one of the worst times in history members of the LGBTQIA+ community. In 1955, Toni's an activist and beatnik, fighting for Black students in a recently racially-integrated Riverdale and enchanting a closeted Cheryl from afar. Vanessa Morgan starred in the Disney Channel series, My Babysitter's a Vampire and The Shannara Chronicles.

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Reggie Mantle is a mischief-loving and airheaded basketball star from a local farm town, moving to Riverdale to shake things up and maybe win a few championships while he's at it. Although Reggie dated Veronica Lodge in past seasons, he might share a spark with Betty over pinball machines.

Charles Melton has succeeded in films such as Bad Boys For Life, The Sun is Also a Star, and Secret Headquarters. He has also starred in Poker Face alongside Natasha Lyonne and the Mel Brooks sequel series, The History of the World Part II. He can be seen next in May December opposite Oscar-winning actresses Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman.

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

Fangs is a Rockabilly greaser who might be the next Elvis. A firm believer in his talent, Toni goes out of her way to help Fangs get a gig performing at the Riverdale High sock hop. He must overcome his working-class background to achieve and attain his rock-star dreams. As for shipping, Fangs will find solace with fellow performer Kevin, and he might date his best friend, Toni. Anything can happen. Drew Ray Tanner has starred in Netflix's dance drama Work It and will star in the upcoming film Boot Camp.

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

Arguably Riverdale's guardian angel, this timeline's Tabitha is a sweet nerd and activist with puts everyone before herself. She steps up against Principal Featherhead, fighting for her right to write about what happened to Emmett Till in the Riverdale High paper, The Blue and Gold. Tabitha harbors a quiet attraction to Jughead, her boyfriend, in the 21st century. She might be the only person willing to entertain his crazy theories, but with his dalliance with Veronica Lodge, who knows if this sweet pair will get back together? Before Riverdale, Erinn Westbrook previously starred in Glee, Awkward, Insatiable, and The Resident.

Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper returns to her Season 1 self as the controlling mommy dearest, driving Betty crazy with her demands and snide comments. Mädchen Amick is a Twin Peaks icon, originating the role of Shelly in David Lynch's seminal television series that has largely influenced Riverdale.

Shannon Purser and Major Curda will reprise their roles as Ethel Muggs and Dilton Doiley. Nicolas Barasch will play (Cheryl's former creepy doll) Julian Blossom, while Karl Walcott will play a new character, Clay Walker.