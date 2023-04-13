Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has opened up about filming the "dream sequence" in Season 7, and revealed that she was allergic to some of the props used. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress also shared the unusual song playing whilst shooting the scene.

In the interview, Reinhart revealed she had a lot of fun filming the ‘dream sequence’ in Season 7’s third episode, despite being allergic to some of the props used. “Casey and I were laughing because we've worked together for seven years and we've never had to kiss because he's always openly gay in the other seasons," Reinhart said of kissing her co-star, Casey Cott, who plays the local sheriff’s son, Kevin Keller, in The CW drama series. In the episode, Reinhart’s character, Betty Cooper, has a dream which sees most of her friends kissing each other, including herself kissing someone she never thought she would. “So it was funny. I really have had to kiss everyone this season, as you'll see as it progresses. But that dream sequence was quite a riot."

However, filming wasn’t without its complications, with the actress admitting she had some difficulty with the way the scene was set up. “We had these little things floating in the air to try to make it look romantic, like little flowers or little specks of dust almost,” Reinhart explained, referring to the flowers or dust accompanying the fake trees the producers had hoped would make the set “feel like the Garden of Eden.” "But I was fully allergic to it. So I had to keep stepping off of set in between takes because my whole body was itching. So there's a fun little fact about that scene: Not as sexy as it looks!"

Despite her allergies, Reinhart recalled something else that made the scene particularly memorable to film. “I don't know what the music is in the final version, but we had The White Lotus theme song from Season 2 playing loudly on a speaker while we were shooting," Reinhart revealed. The song, ‘Renaissance (Main Title Theme)’ was written by Chilean-American composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer and has become popular on social media and in dance clubs; however, it isn’t quite considered a ‘romantic’ or ‘sexy’ song. Nevertheless, the cast went along with it for the scene. “We're all just attacking each other and living out our wildest dreams,” Reinhart said.

What Is Riverdale About?

Riverdale is a drama-mystery series based on the Archie Comics’ beloved characters. First airing in 2017 on The CW, the series focused on the murder of teenager Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines). Each season has seen the main cast solve new mysteries, with the seventh and final season seeing the main cast sent back to the 1950s to pay homage to the comics. Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the series stars Reinhart, Cott, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse (who also serves as the narrator), Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, Charles Melton, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Ray Tanner, and Vanessa Morgan, among others.

Season 7 of Riverdale airs Wednesdays on The CW, with Seasons 1–6 currently streaming on Netflix. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Season 7 below: