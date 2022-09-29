The final season of The CW's teen drama Riverdale is on the horizon. As the show gears up for its seventh season, creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has offered a first glimpse of the upcoming season, sharing the script cover for the first episode of Season 7 — and with it the premiere's title. With truly impeccable timing, Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that the episode is titled "Don't Worry, Darling."

In recent weeks, Olivia Wilde's movie of the same name (sans the comma) has been the center of quite a bit of drama, from scandalous voicemails to the Harry Styles and Chris Pine spit-gate and more. However, Riverdale's upcoming next episode holding the same title may not necessarily be solely attributed to the controversy. The new title continues to follow the trend of the show naming its episodes to reference famous movies and shows. Its most recent sixth season holds some fairly recognizable homages, including "The Serpent Queen's Gambit" (referencing The Queen's Gambit), "Death at a Funeral" (referencing... Death at a Funeral), and the annual musical episode "American Psychos," which primarily references the American Psycho the Musical penned by Aguirre-Sacasa, based off the Bret Easton Ellis novel — most people also recognize it for the 2000 movie adaptation led by Christian Bale.

When Season 6 ended, the gang finally put a stop to Percival Pickens, bringing him back in time in order to force him to honor a deal he had wormed his way out of. However, the sorcerer had one more trick up his sleeve as he redirected a comet to fly directly into Riverdale, instead of allowing it to pass over the town without incident. In the finale episode, the town prepares for the comet's arrival, while the main crew made a last-ditch effort to stop the comet. Cheryl ultimately stops it, but in doing so, the town and everyone in it were brought back in time to the 1950s. And the only person who has any recollection of what happened is, naturally, Jughead.

While plot details remain scant on the upcoming seventh season, the time jump will be a large storyline. It's also worth noting that Wilde's Don't Worry Darling is also set around the same time period the town of Riverdale now finds itself in, which may be another factor for the episode's title. Aguirre-Sacasa previously mentioned that he's excited about the upcoming season, though he's keeping his reasoning close to his chest for now.

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, K.J. Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, Charles Melton, Mädchen Amick, Drew Ray Tanner, and more. The season 7 premiere episode is written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Danielle Iman, and directed by Ronald Paul Richard.

The final season of Riverdale does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to premiere sometime in mid-season 2023. Catch up on Seasons 1-6 now on Netflix. Check out Aguirre-Sacasa's post below: