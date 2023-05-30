Reggie Mantle is finally back on Riverdale, and last week, he and Veronica began to connect more with each other. In the upcoming 10th episode, entitled "American Graffiti," the two will continue on their track—after a couple of bumps in the road. Ahead of the episode, Collider is happy to share an exclusive clip featuring Reggie and Veronica.

In the clip, Veronica (Camila Mendes) extends a mea culpa to Reggie (Charles Melton) after their date from the previous episode went sideways. The pair were supposed to meet for milkshakes at Pop's, but due to an unfortunate double feature fiasco at the Babylonium, Veronica wasn't able to make the date. And though Veronica was able to find success, her busy schedule left Reggie feeling neglected. But thankfully, Veronica picked up on this, hoping to get a second chance at a date with Reggie. He's reluctant at first, so he doesn't give Veronica an immediate answer. The second half of the clip reveals Reggie accepted that date after all. He approaches Archie (K.J. Apa) a bit later asking to borrow his car. After a bit of floundering Archie's end, he ultimately agrees, too.

Though Reggie and Veronica are starting fresh this season, thanks to that pesky comet, it already seems they're heading back in the direction, relationship-wise, where they were previously. In Season 6, the duo became business partners for their casino, also called the Babylonium. Eventually, they combined business with pleasure, until Veronica broke up with Reggie and started seeing Archie. It will be interesting to see how this season approaches that new love triangle dynamic as it continues.

Image via The CW

What Else Is Season 7, Episode 10 of Riverdale About?

Along with Reggie and Veronica, the episode will be all about the couples. Archie and Betty (Lili Reinhart) are still going steady, as Betty and Veronica want to go on a double date. Meanwhile, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) asks if she can attend an after-school book club with Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and the other Black students at Riverdale High. It would also give them an opportunity to continue building their relationship, even with some of the obstacles still in the way.

Additionally, Riverdale still has some mysteries afoot. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the recently returned Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) work to solve the mysterious murder of writer Brad Rayberry, whose death bears a striking resemblance to how Ethel's parents were murdered. Thanks to Jughead's knack for sleuthing, and his involvement with the case of Ethel's parents, it's only natural he keeps investigating. Tabitha's role as Riverdale's "guardian angel," may also help them find answers.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Watch the clip below: