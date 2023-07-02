These are interesting times for Riverdale fans after six intriguing seasons, hundreds of episodes, numerous mysteries later, the series is finally wrapping up with its seventh and final season. The series wrapped filming last week making the cast and fans quite nostalgic with the impending sense of getting a step closer to the true end of the show. However, the series has some surprises left up its sleeves before bidding farewell.

The series has now revealed its first tease of the upcoming episode Archie the Musical. The short clip sees Kevin writing a musical about Archie; “Who is Archie Andrews?” he quips in the clip as we see Archie might have some doubts about the situation as the idea gets underway. So expect a lot of singing and dancing as well as some original musical numbers.

What to Expect from "Archie The Musical"

As a first for the series, departing from its previous musical episodes, Archie the Musical will contain original numbers. While previous musical episodes on Riverdale featured music from the likes of Heathers: The Musical, Carrie: The Musical, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, among others, the upcoming episode will see the cast performing new numbers, to fans' delight.

The episode sees Principal Featherhead (William MacDonald) agreeing to let Kevin (Casey Cott) present him with an original musical written by him and Clay (Karl Walcott). But as opposed to his excitement Kevin learns the group might not be as into the idea. Nonetheless, the musical rehearsal push Archie (KJ Apa) to confront the question of what he wants in life, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) confront what's going on between them.

Along with the aforementioned cast the series also features Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty and many more. Ronald Paul Richard directed the musical episode from a script written by Tessa Leigh Williams and the series is developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale is unarguably among the longest-running series on the network, falling behind the likes of Supernatural (15 seasons), The Flash (nine seasons), The Vampire Diaries (eight seasons), and Arrow (eight seasons). This season is certainly a blast from the past as the crew relives their high school years in the 1950s, an apt era that many associate with the comics.

Archie the Musical will air on Wednesday, July 5. You can check out the preview below: