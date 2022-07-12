Kiernan Shipka recently made another appearance on Riverdale Season 6, Episode 19, however, the actor feels the gang would need her help again. In a recent interview with TV Guide the actor expressed her love for the character and her willingness to reprise the character whenever creator and showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa needed it.

At the start of Season 6, the CW series hosted a five-part event called Rivervale that brought the fan-favorite teenage witch to the Riverdale fold with some retcon. In the recent episode, The Witches of Riverdale, Sabrina came to help the gang to resurrect their fallen loved ones. While Sabrina succeeded in her endeavor, her franchise future was left unclear. Shipka revealed about the probable Season 7 return,

Yeah, she has to come back. I think they're gonna need her help again. Like for entertainment's sake, I would say [they should] lean into the chaos—no pun intended—as much as they can and work hard and have faith that it's all gonna work out, but at the end of the day, just truly probably call Sabrina again. I think they're gonna need her, to be quite honest.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Riverdale' Lands Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con

Series helmer, Aguirre-Sacasa also created Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Shipka, however, when The CW couldn't grant the show a full series order it was moved to streaming giant Netflix where it was canceled after Season 4. Speaking about their mutual love for Sabrina, Shipka said, “For the final season of Riverdale, I told him whenever you need me, I'm there. I'm your girl. And besides that, I think that both Roberto and I—and I don't want to put words in his mouth—but I really do think that we're both so passionate about this character and keeping her alive and well in the zeitgeist, in the universe.” Further adding,

She means a lot to a lot of people, and it's fun to share her with everyone and it's really fun to not only be her, but to get people excited about her. One of the joys of doing this is sharing the work, and when people love it, you want to keep doing it. I, certainly, and I think Roberto too, want to continuously see where she could go. I truly don't know what that looks like, but I am up for it. I don't know if it's a year from now, I don't know if it's two or three, but I'm still Sabrina."

The finale episode of Riverdale Season 6 will air on July 17.