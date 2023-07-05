Grab your best pair of dancing shoes, because Riverdale's annual musical episode is here. The episode airing tonight, July 5, marks the show's final musical episode ever. Ahead of the episode's premiere, PEOPLE released a new sneak peek at what to expect, giving viewers a little taste at the catchy tunes on the way.

The episode, entitled "Archie the Musical," will follow the students of Riverdale High as they put on one last musical. Like its title suggests, the musical will be centered around none other than Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) himself. As with many of the previous musical episodes, Kevin (Casey Cott) once more spearheads the event, this time with the help of Clay (Karl Walcott). However, Kevin soon realizes the others aren't as enthusiastic as he hoped. Meanwhile, Archie will learn a few things about himself along the way.

The latest look comes from the episode's opening number, with Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) setting the scene as they head to school. When they arrive, the other Riverdale seniors join them in a rousing chorus, singing how "these are the days." They sing on the steps in front of the school, with a large banner welcoming the seniors to school. The song is one of many all-original numbers for the episode.

Image via The CW

What Happened in Last Week's Episode of Riverdale?

Previously on Riverdale, the town was in a state of panic wondering who may or may not be a communist — including one of Riverdale's own teachers. As such, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Ethel (Shannon Purser) faced some setbacks with their newly released comic, which was pulled from newsstands. They found a way to sell them anyway, although they were eventually caught and their entire stashed was burned. Veronica dealt with her own a moral quandary about her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos), who was also a suspected communist but was really having an affair. Veronica forced his hand, getting him to confess to her mother Hermione (Marisol Nichols), who revealed she and Hiram are getting divorced. Meanwhile, Cheryl was forced to find and out gay students at Riverdale, though she ultimately refused. Last but not least, another former character returned -- Mrs. Grundy (Sarah Habel). And she has her sights set on Archie. Again.

Riverdale will be off next week but returns with the final round of episodes on Wednesday, July 19, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. Previous episodes are available to stream on The CW app and website. Watch the musical episode clip below: