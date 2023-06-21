Warm up your singing voices and get ready to jitterbug, because Riverdale's final musical episode is just a couple of weeks away. Since the show's second season, musical episodes have been a staple of the series, with some of them often tied to Riverdale High's musical of the year. Each one tackled a previously existing musical, but on July 5, viewers will get something a little different. According to TV Line, Season 7's musical episode will feature original songs.

Entitled "Archie: The Musical," the episode comes full circle, returning to its roots of a school musical thanks to this season's 1950s time jump. In it, Kevin (Casey Cott) ad Clay (Karl Walcott) write a musical together, and even get to pitch it to Principal Featherhead (William MacDonald). However, as Kevin and Clay move forward with their plans, Kevin soon learns that the others don't hold the same level of enthusiasm as Kevin initially thought. Meanwhile, the musical also prompts some introspection, with Archie wondering what he wants out of life, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) confronting some tension between them.

Riverdale's inaugural musical episode embraced horror, as the group prepared their rendition of Carrie: The Musical. In Season 3, they had "Big Fun" taking on Heathers: The Musical. Season 4 takes a slight pivot from the school musical format, with Kevin instead getting Riverdale High's variety show up and running again. It didn't take long, though, to realize just how wicked the little town could be as he fought to perform songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Season 5 was the first non-school musical due to the first major time jump. Instead, Next to Normal was peppered in at various pivotal moments. Last season, Kevin channeled his inner Patrick Bateman, performing from American Psycho: The Musical for a crime convention that was taking place in town.

Image via The CW

Coming Up on Riverdale Season 7

In the newest episode, Archie and Reggie (Charles Melton) begin to prepare for their basketball game against Stonewall Prep, where Reggie had previously attended school in the 1950s timeline. Betty and Veronica cope with ongoing parental issues by hosting a slumber party with Kevin and Clay's help. Meanwhile, Jughead will continue pursuing the Milk Man mystery. The following episode on June 28 will also welcome back a familiar face to series: Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge. While it's unclear why specifically he goes to see Veronica, his past villainy isn't an indicator of anything good to come.

Riverdale airs new episodes Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Watch the promo for the latest episode below: