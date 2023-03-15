The CW's Riverdale returns in two weeks with its seventh and final season. After a whirlwind of wild storylines through the years, the series will come to a close as it takes the crew back in time. In the months leading up to the new season, viewers have gotten a taste of what's to come through a first-look video and trailer. As the wait begins to wind down, The CW shared the official Season 7 poster.

The poster draws inspiration from the classic Archie comics, designed to appear like its own issue of the long-running print series. In seasons past, the show has directly referenced the comics, with storylines, costumes, and more. However, it seems that this season will lean more into that classic aesthetic in both production and costume design. The poster showcases the returning group that will be most prominent throughout the season, including Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie (K.J. Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott), Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner), and Reggie (Charles Melton).

Additionally, the new poster includes iconic objects and places from the show, and the '50s era Season 7 is set in. The sign for Pop's Chock' Lit Shoppe is nestled right at the center, as it's been a staple to the show since the very beginning. Riverdale High School sits underneath it, something of a full-circle moment as the group returns to their teenage years. It also seems that cars will be important to the characters, something that has also cropped up in earlier seasons — especially for Archie and Reggie.

Image via The CW

What Is Riverdale Season 7 About?

Following Season 6's comet time machine, Season 7 will pick up with the town thrust back in time to 1955, with the group back in high school. While most of them go through their standard routines of drama and life in general, Jughead is the only one who remembers what happened and tries to get the town back to the present day. The premiere episode, "Don't Worry, Darling," will see Archie try to impress Veronica, who is once again the new girl, while Cheryl plans to take her down. Betty, Toni, and Tabitha will "take a stand against Principal Featherhead after he stonewalls their attempts to write about the murder of Emmet Till." Lastly, Jughead will attempt to jog everyone's memories.

Riverdale premieres its final season Wednesday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming the next day on The CW app and website. Previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix. Check out the poster below: