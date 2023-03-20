With its wild storylines, love triangles, powerful villains, epic musical moments, dystopian themes, and plenty of unforgettable moments, Riverdale has established itself to be one of the most popular teen drama shows.

After the first-look video of the seventh season of The CW's popular supernatural crime drama series Riverdale arrived in December 2022, the anticipation around the concluding season doubled. The final season is going to be surprising and inevitable as the antics of Archie and the gang have become more and more outlandish.

Even though the series is ending, it won't go down without one last mysterious adventure for Archie and the gang. The gang is sent back 67 years in time for one of their biggest mysteries to date: being imprisoned in the 1950s. However, it's not too long before fans get to uncover the mystery and bid the final goodbyes to Riverdale. Find out the plot, watch the trailer, check the release schedule, and read everything we know so far about Riverdale's final season.

When Is Riverdale Season 7 Premiering?

On March 22, 2022, The CW announced another round of renewals of its popular shows including The Flash, Kung Fu, All American, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and Walker, although Riverdale topped the list. The Archie verse drama was renewed for a seventh season, but soon after that, it was revealed that Season 7 would be Riverdale's last.

On January 13th, 2023, The CW announced release dates for the last seasons of Nancy Drew and Riverdale. The CW will air the Riverdale Season 7 premiere on March 29 at 9 p.m. immediately after a new episode of The Flash. The network also disclosed that the final episodes of both shows would air back-to-back on Wednesday, August 23, marking the night when their runs would end. Thus, Riverdale Season 7 will run on The CW from March 29 to August 23, 2023.

When Will Riverdale Season 7 Come to Netflix?

The CW's drama mystery Riverdale is released on Netflix as part of a legacy agreement that was signed ten years ago. The deal meant that all shows from The CW will stream on Netflix following the season’s finale. Following its debut on Netflix in 2017, Riverdale became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. After the show's first season landed on Netflix, it received a huge viewership, leading to a significant increase in ratings for the Season 2 debut. Riverdale Season 4 stayed among the top 10 shows on the entire site in June 2020, after its debut on Netflix on May 15, 2020.

Since Season 7 of Riverdale is currently scheduled to end on August 23, 2023, viewers can anticipate that it will be available on Netflix US between late August and early September 2023.

Watch the Trailer for Riverdale Season 7

Ahead of the season premiere, The CW released an official trailer for Riverdale Season 7 on March 2, 2023.

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is seen persuading the group that they have all been taken back in time and that they must find a way to get back as the trailer begins. However, everyone appears perplexed and doubtful. Archie (KJ Apa) then contends that they are not from the future and do not remember their life from the future (or, technically, the present) before their reemergence as teenagers.

Next, we see a glimpse of how Riverdale seems out of the ordinary, with several shocking romantic combinations like Jughead and Veronica, Betty and Kevin, and Archie and Cheryl. A potential orgy and bloody scenario, as well as many other sorts of things that don't happen in Riverdale, are hinted at in the trailer.

Who Is in the Cast of Riverdale Season 7?

Riverdale is known for its ensemble cast that is adapted from characters featured in Archie Comics. The list starts right with Archibald "Archie" Andrews himself, portrayed by KJ Apa. He attends Riverdale High School and plays football for the Riverdale Bulldogs in addition to being a blossoming musician. Since the start of the series, KJ Apa has played the well-known character, and he has become popular for the kind, loyal, trustworthy, and caring persona that he adopts in the part of Archie.

Next comes Archie's longtime best friend and lover Betty Cooper, portrayed by Lili Reinhart. Betty in no way conforms to the "dumb blonde" stereotype. She's a straight-A student and has tremendous fortitude, bravery, and nerve. Adding to Riverdale's famous gang is Camila Mendes' Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones. Veronica is charismatic, confident, and determined. She was a harsh and cruel person before her father's arrest, quite similar to the character she plays in comic books. But, following the death of her father, Veronica was shocked by the accusations leveled against her and decided to make amends. Jughead is the series' omniscient narrator and author of a continuous story about the evil that exists in Riverdale. He is a secretive, cynical "conscientious objector" with a short fuse and a dark sense of humor. Completing Archie's gang is Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, who was initially a recurring character in the first season of Riverdale. He was Betty Cooper's closest friend and a senior at Riverdale High School. Along with that, he had also become Veronica's G.B.F. (gay best friend).

Madelaine Petsch as the ex-mean girl Cheryl Blossom, Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Charles Melton as the jock Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner as Southside Serpents Toni Topaz and Fangs Fogarty, and Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, the new owner of Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, one of the gang's favorite places, are also confirmed to appear as main characters in Riverdale Season 7. On December 20, 2022, Nicholas Barasch and Karl Walcott were also cast in recurring capacities for the seventh season.

What Will Happen in Riverdale Season 7?

Image via The CW

The murder-turned-mystical drama series will be back for a blast for the last time as the group suddenly finds themselves in the 1950s, back in high school. Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Sprouse) discovers himself stranded in the 1950s. He is unsure of both how to return to the present and how he got there. His gang is of no use as they appear to be leading genuine lives, much like the characters from the original Archie Comics, and are blissfully oblivious that they have ever lived anywhere other than the 1950s. Jughead doesn't understand the cosmic significance of their plight until Tabitha Tate, Riverdale's Guardian Angel, appears to him. Jughead and the gang's future will be revealed in Season 7, along with whether our heroes can escape the 1950s or not. By wrapping up on a vintage note that captures the '50s backdrop that Riverdale is best known for, the series' dark rendition of Archie Comics has now come full circle.

The Creative Team Behind Riverdale Season 7

Riverdale is developed by playwright, screenwriter, and comic book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He is best known for his work for Marvel Comics and the television series Glee, Big Love, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Production for Season 7 began in October 2022, with filming still ongoing. Executive producers for the series include Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater. The cinematography is by Stephen Jackson, David Lanzenberg, and Bernard Couture. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.