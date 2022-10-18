The beginning of the end is here as the seventh and final season of The CW's drama series Riverdale begins production. Ted Sullivan, a writer and co-executive producer for the series, took to Instagram to share the update. The post showcases the first shot of the season with the slate filling a majority of the frame. In his caption, Sullivan cited that "such a great season" is heading soon to viewers. He also thanked the show's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for helping Riverdale reach the point it has.

Season 6 left viewers on quite the cliffhanger. In the final two episodes, the gang finally brought down their season-long rival Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) when they returned him to the time in which he belonged. Unfortunately for them, Percival managed one last blow as he re-routed a comet to barrel directly into Riverdale. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) was able to stop the comet due to her bolstered powers, but it sent the entire town back in time to the 1950s. Despite the town-wide amnesia it triggered, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is the only person with any recollection of what actually happened.

For the time being, plot details on the upcoming season are still largely under wraps, with more information likely to come closer to the season premiere. However, we do know the time jump will be an integral part of the season. Aguirre-Sacasa also previously revealed that the premiere episode will be titled "Don't Worry, Darling," continuing the show's trend of referencing movies and shows, as well as borrowing from a movie set around the same time period.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Riverdale' Showrunner Calls Season 7 "Totally Surprising" and "Completely Inevitable"

Riverdale initially premiered in 2017, with its first season centered around a murder mystery that sends the town reeling. When it introduces its core group of characters, they are all still in high school and dealing with mostly typical teenage problems. However, the series never shied away from digging into the darkness of its subject matter. As it continued, it became largely known by viewers and non-viewers alike as a show with some truly wild plot lines, including a D&D style game that turned malicious, an organ-harvesting cult, annual musical episodes, an alternate universe dubbed "Rivervale," and so much more. Still, and maybe even a little admirably, the series has carried itself into a 115+ episode run and counting as it heads into its final season.

Riverdale stars Petsch, Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, K.J. Apa, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, Charles Melton, Mädchen Amick, Drew Ray Tanner, and more. The Season 7 premiere episode is written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Danielle Iman, and directed by Ronald Paul Richard.

Riverdale Season 7 currently doesn't have a premiere date, but it's expected to premiere in mid-season 2023. While you wait, catch up with Seasons 1-6 streaming now on Netflix. Check out Sullivan's full post below: