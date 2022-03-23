Riverdale has been one of the most popular shows on The CW since its debut in 2017, and it is currently in the middle of its sixth season. The series has just been renewed for Season 7, with another round of murders, mysteries, and young adult hijinx sure to follow. Riverdale has joined a slew of shows that have received an early renewal, including other comic book series like Superman & Lois and The Flash.

The chairman and CEO of The CW Network Mark Pedowitz said in a statement about all the renewals:

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond. These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multi-platform footprint.”

There has been a lot up in the air lately regarding the status of Riverdale's future. Since the time jump in Season 5, which saw our favorite characters go from high schoolers to young adults in their mid-20s, the series has been experimenting with its storylines. While Seasons 1-5 were based in the real world with no supernatural elements whatsoever, Season 6 has thrown that out the window. This season started with a five-episode anthology story that saw Archie get his heart ripped out, the town of Riverdale join a witch cult, the literal devil come to town, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch finally be introduced on the show. Although this new supernatural edge for the series turned out to be an alternate universe called "Rivervale," elements of that more fantastical tale are now leaking over into the main Riverdale continuity.

The series' creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has teased in the past that the "Rivervale" arc will have lasting side effects, and the supernatural elements are not going anywhere. In particular, Betty, Archie, and Cheryl certainly seem to be feeling those supernatural side effects in the show's latest episode.

It will be interesting to see where the series goes from here now that it has been renewed for another season. Series' staple characters like Hiram are presumably dead for now, the Ghoulies and Serpents are ready for another turf war thanks to Archie, and the Trash Bag Killer has resurfaced. The latter of which will most likely be the main threat of the rest of the season, given their dark connection to Betty.

Some of the show's stars have talked about how Season 7 might be the final one if the show did get renewed. Since it did, we will just have to wait and see. Season 6 of Riverdale started back up again this past weekend with "Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable".

Until further notice, new episodes of Riverdale will be premiering every Sunday at 8 PM ET on The CW.

