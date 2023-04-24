Riverdale Season 7 is in full swing, and this time around, the gang has been dropped back in time to the 1950s. This season has already been fraught with the show's signature drama – from romance to a new murder case. In the upcoming fifth episode, the show will continue to revisit its roots. In a newly released promo, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previews the episode and how it's a "classic Riverdale episode."

Entitled "Tales in A Jugular Vein," Episode 5 draws heavy inspiration from Tales From the Crypt and Tales From the Darkside, which Aguirre-Sacasa notes in the promo as well as on Instagram. He also shares that this episode is one of his "all-time favorite" episodes of the series. The episode is set up like an anthology, with four different stories taking center stage. Within the world of the series, each story comes from a comic book penned by Jughead (Cole Sprouse), who was recently hired by a local comic book publisher. The promo also offers new footage at what to expect, with Jughead excitedly talking about his work, and the actual stories themselves come to life.

Exploring The Inspiration Behind the Episode

Based on the 1950s comic series, Tales From the Crypt is a horror anthology series that centered on '80s and '90s horror. With a singular host known as the Crypt Keeper (John Kassir), each episode brought a new and unique stories to the table. The series ran for seven seasons total, and has gained a strong cult following throughout the decades. It offered its own share of weirdness, making it the perfect inspiration for a show like Riverdale. The comics themselves are fitting in their own way, as they were released in the same time period as the show is currently set. Additionally, Tales From the Darkside hits on similar subject matter, with the movie version also having four stories in one.

While the upcoming episode of Riverdale acts as a standalone episode, it still maintains a solid connection to the overarching storyline. Earlier in the season, Ethel arrives at the school's sock hop covered in blood after finding her parents murdered. An investigation quickly ensued afterward, with Ethel adamant that she didn't kill them. However, the case against her is quite strong for a few reasons. For starters, no one can corroborate her whereabouts, as everyone was at the dance. She also drew a pretty graphic photo of her parents being killed by her. Finally, she had some horror comics stashed away, which Jughead hid to protect her. Of course, the police found the comics, which doesn't make either Ethel or Jughead look innocent.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW