Next week, Riverdale returns with its seventh and final season on The CW. In the coming episodes, the group finds themselves trapped in 1955 -- but only Jughead (Cole Sprouse) knows it's not real. As he tries to convince everyone what's happened, he still must blend in. A newly released teaser trailer showcases just that and promises "a fresh start" for everyone else.

Where the previous trailer was more focused on the overarching drama of the season and Jughead's mission, this new teaser places a little more emphasis on the characters as individuals. They remain the familiar characters viewers have come to know and love (and question) throughout the show. However, this time they painted in a slightly new light due to the backward time jump to 1955. For starters, Archie (KJ Apa) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) are fully in a relationship, which she may or may not believe is threatened with Veronica's (Camila Mendes) arrival in town. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is more curious about sex, and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Jughead must meet for the first time again.

Additionally, Riverdale wouldn't be Riverdale without a side of murder thrown in, which is exactly what happens. It seems that Ethel (Shannon Purser) has gotten herself in a bit of trouble after the suspicious death of her parents. Thanks to the blood covering her, she will most likely become a suspect as Jughead puzzles it out. But things aren't always as they seem in town, and if the previous seasons have taught us anything, it's that there's no shortage of possibilities.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Riverdale' Season 7: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Riverdale Season 7 Will Focus More on the Characters

While Riverdale has unveiled much about its characters, each season always had one primary bad guy the group would have to face. This time, show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased that the new season will instead place a larger focus on the characters rather than hone in on one specific villain. He previously told Entertainment Weekly, "The biggest struggle is our characters trying to live authentic individualistic lives during a time period where that was really hard to do."

As mentioned, the upcoming season will see Jughead working to convince everyone that they are in the wrong time. While he will learn why only he remembers, the others will live normally, becoming entangled in teenage drama. Meanwhile, the premiere episode will also follow Tabitha, Betty, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) as they push back against Principal Featherhead after he bars their attempts to learn about Emmett Till. The premiere, titled "Don't Worry, Darling," is directed by Ronald Paul Richard from a script by Aguirre-Sacasa and Danielle Iman.

Riverdale returns with Season 7 on Wednesday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming the next day on The CW app and website. Watch the new teaser below: