Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 7 Episodes 1-3 of Riverdale.The CW’s Riverdale has begun its final season with a major twist. Our beloved characters — Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) — have been transported back to the year 1955, following an extinction-level event caused by Bailey’s Comet striking Riverdale after Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) set it on a collision course with the town right before the gang took him down. In 1955, where they are once again teenagers attending Riverdale High, the characters have also lost all of their memories of the present day. Their memories have been replaced with false memories of their new lives and a vastly different Riverdale, bringing back familiar faces, including those who were previously dead. So, without memories of their present-day relationships, the series is playing around with pairings in the first few episodes of Season 7. One of those pairings is Veronica and Archie, but unfortunately, pushing this dynamic is holding Veronica back and preventing her from some much-needed growth.

RELATED: 'Riverdale' Season 7 Review: A Blast From the Past That Leaves Hope for the Future

Veronica and Archie Are Incompatible in 1955

Image via The CW

The Veronica and Archie dynamic in 1955 is definitely much different than what we saw during their first trip through high school. When Veronica arrives in Riverdale from Hollywood, Archie is instantly intrigued by and infatuated with her (and vice versa), just as they were when she arrived from New York City in the pilot episode. Only, this time, the differences between the characters are too severe for them to create a lasting relationship. On their date in the premiere episode, Veronica and Archie have just about nothing to talk about. In the second episode, Veronica puts Archie through the rigorous test of fighting for the honor to be her date to the Sock Hop dance, but her plan goes awry when Archie storms out after some rude comments from Julian Blossom (Nicholas Barasch). Archie then turns Veronica down, saying they don’t work. However, despite Archie shutting this down, Veronica continues to chase after him in the third episode.

Archie once again turns Veronica down in the third episode, before she then arranges a “make-out party” and schemes her way into a steamy kiss with Archie. However, as hot as the kiss may have been for both of them, Archie isn’t interested in pursuing anything else with Veronica — at least, as of the end of the third episode. His focus is currently on Cheryl (the horror) as she tries to force herself into a relationship with a man to deny her feelings for Toni and get her homophobic mother to leave her alone. Plus, Archie still has his “emotional memory” of his real life, where he is engaged to Betty, so those two are already basically in the midst of an emotional affair. But, from what it seems, it doesn’t appear that Veronica’s pursuit of Archie will be coming to an end just yet. The party ends with Veronica intrigued by Jughead, but she’s still thinking about Archie and how to get his attention back on her and away from Cheryl.

Let Veronica Have a Real Fresh Start in ‘Riverdale’ Season 7

Image via The CW

Honestly, this is a very disappointing choice to make in Riverdale’s final season. The writers have hyped this up as a “breath of fresh air” and, essentially, a fresh start for the characters, but Veronica joins Cheryl — who is repeating her coming out arc — as proof that this is untrue. Veronica pursuing Archie isn’t anything new for the series. She has done so in every season of the show, to an extent. She’s never been able to be alone and independent, despite the series constantly trying to sell her as the independent one of the bunch. Her story in the sixth season finally gave her a chance to embrace the single life, as her relationship with Reggie (Charles Melton) ended and Archie was with Betty. But, it was rather short-lived. She finished the sixth season with renewed hope over her future with Archie, as she asked Tabitha (who has the ability to travel through time) who Archie ends up with in the future. Tabitha answers that it’s nearly an even split between Veronica and Betty.

This isn’t to say that Veronica should give up on Archie forever. It’s understandable why she is in love with him. However, this season should be showcasing the growth of the characters and having them figure out what is best for them. That is what the writers are actively doing with Archie pushing her away, fully aware of the differences between them and how that would impact a potential relationship between them. With the direction they’ve taken, it feels like Veronica has had no growth whatsoever. She’s chasing after Archie, distracting herself with Julian and, apparently, Jughead in the meantime. The writers need to stop having Veronica chase after Archie — or, hopefully, boys in general — and focus on something else, like learning to be happy and fulfilled on her own.

The trip to the 1950s offered a unique opportunity to show a different side of Veronica. Her stories could have been more fun and similar to her Archie comics counterpart. There were so many different (and much more promising) routes the writers could have taken with her story that would have shaped Veronica — in the ‘50s, and back in the present day — far more than what we’ve seen so far. Instead, Veronica is being screwed over (yet again) to make the inevitable and infamous love triangle between her, Archie, and Betty work. I want more for Veronica and for the series to finally do right by her after a long, long time of not giving the character the respect and attention she deserves in her stories. Veronica is more than her relationship with Archie or the third point in a love triangle, but the series often seems to forget that and drags down her character to make stories like the escort showdown in the second episode work. Letting Archie go, at least for now, feels like the best way for Riverdale to focus on Veronica on her own. The current path is tiring, and Veronica deserves better.

Riverdale Season 7 continues Wednesdays on The CW.